Making some swaps on your shopping list can save you money at the checkout. Photo / Getty Images

If the total cost of your weekly supermarket shop leaves you in a state of shock, you’re not alone.

Food prices are up 12.5 per cent since last year as of April 2023 according to Stats NZ, with fruit and vegetables up a whopping 22 per cent - often forcing shoppers to choose between what’s good for them and what’s good for their wallet.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) nutritionist Nicole Stride tells the Herald that “unfortunately, healthy eating is always the first thing people will sacrifice when trying to save”.

But she adds that eating well and sticking to a budget don’t have to be mutually exclusive. “With a little planning, you can cook nutritious and healthy meals without breaking the bank.”

Keep your pantry stocked with staples to form the base for tasty home-cooked meals. Photo / 123rf

When it comes to keeping food costs down, your own pantry is your new best friend. Stride recommends keeping your cupboards stocked with cheap staples you can grab anytime and turn into a tasty meal. Think rice, oats and pasta, canned goods like coconut milk, tomatoes, beans and fruit, and of course spices and sauces to keep things interesting.

They may not be the most glamorous items on the shelf, but they’ll ultimately save you time and money as well as being better for you than another Uber Eats delivery. Speaking of which, you don’t have to sacrifice your weekly takeaway to save your pennies - instead, try your hand at a homemade ‘fakeaway’ like this homemade pizza or three-ingredient butter chicken.

“Eating out and eating pre-prepared foods can still be incorporated into a healthy diet and lifestyle,” adds Stride. “It’s all about balance and what works for you and your budget.”

So, next time you hit the supermarket, Stride suggests taking a closer look at the shelves and swapping out these five items for healthier - and cheaper - alternatives.

Proteins

If you’re a red meat eater, then you know it’s usually one of the most expensive items on your shopping list. But your protein doesn’t have to come from the butcher.

Chicken breast, turkey mince, or even plant proteins like tofu, beans or lentils can provide you with similar nutrition at a cheaper price point.

“If you’re worried about whether your family will embrace one or two vegetarian nights a week, start with something like vegetarian lasagne or zoodles [zucchini noodles] with creamy mushrooms and spinach,” Stride suggests.

“If you still want to incorporate red meat into your meals, buy it in bulk and freeze it in meal portions. Depending on the cut, red meat can usually last in your freezer for at least four months.”

Vegetables

We all know we should shop produce when it’s in season - but there’s nothing wrong with canned or frozen veg when fresh pickings are slim.

“Nutritionally, frozen and canned veggies are similar to fresh produce and they’re often more affordable,” Stride notes.

“Plus, they’re great to keep as pantry and fridge staples when you need a healthy, affordable meal in minutes.”

Snacks and treats

We all deserve a little treat from time to time, but the price adds up.

“Fruits and nuts are nature’s ready-made snacks,” Stride says.

“They’re fuss-free and require no cooking, and are packed with the vitamins, minerals, fibres, fats and sugars that your body will love you for.”

If you’re not the trail mix type, there are countless snacks you can DIY - think dips, popcorn with sweet or savoury toppings, home baking or bliss balls. For the sweet tooth, Stride recommends keeping a stash of frozen fruit in your freezer. Larger fruits can be chopped up and frozen in ice cube trays to snack on as is, or made into smoothies, juices or ice blocks.

Frozen meals

Frozen supermarket meals can be a lifesaver when you’re hungry and short on time, but with a little planning, you can make your own.

“Making your own frozen meals gives you more control over what goes in, and which recipes you use, and you can tailor it to fit into your budget easily.”

Meals like these venison meatballs, onion and gruyere quiche and French-style slow-cooked stew all freeze well and will be a welcome sight on a cold winter’s night.

Soups

Who doesn’t crave a piping hot bowl of soup when the cold weather hits? But instead of reaching for those single-serve bags of gourmet soup at the supermarket, why not try your hand at making your own - it doesn’t have to mean slaving over a hot stove for hours.

Armed with a stick blender, stock cubes and leftover veggies, the lone carrot in the back of your fridge, broccoli stalks, canned tomatoes or beans can become a whole new meal - try this pumpkin and parsnip soup, roasted red capsicum soup, or the classic chicken and vegetable to get the most out of your leftovers.

