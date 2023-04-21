$15 Fakeaway Friday: Cheat’s 3 ingredient butter chicken

In 2023 it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, the Herald’s new series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that not only are delicious and nutritious but also come in under $15 and serve 2-4 people.

So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a Fakeaway! It’s easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

It’s Friday, Fakeaway fans! And what better way to welcome in the weekend than with a three-ingredient butter chicken - four if you want to include the naan bread, but trust us, you won’t need it. This week, Herald entertainment writer Lillie Rohan shares the super easy recipe that has become a staple in her flat, and you’ll want to run, not walk, to recreate this delicious meal.

This fakeaway treat is delicious with brown rice or white and can be completed with naan bread or a more refreshing side of broccoli. It’s incredibly tasty and if you’re short on time, it’s the ideal creation as it only takes ten minutes.

Ingredients:

500g chicken breast - $7.00

Taste of India Butter Chicken Simmer Sauce - $4.39

1 1/2 cups (300g) Sunrise Medium Grain Brown Rice - $1.20 ($3.99 per 1kg)

Total: $12.59

Method:

For the rice:

Add 1 ½ cups of rice to a small pot along with 1 teaspoon of salt and 2 ¼ cups of water. Set the pot over a medium heat. Once the top of the water is looking a little foamy and starting to bubble, turn the heat to low and put the lid on your pot. If your pot doesn’t have a lid, use a wooden board or a plate. Leave it there with the lid on, undisturbed, for 12 minutes. After 12 minutes, turn the heat off and remove the pan from the stovetop. Let it sit for another 10 minutes, then fluff up the rice with a fork and get ready to serve.

Fakeaway Friday is back with a cheats three ingredient butter chicken. Photo / Supplied

For the butter chicken:

Slice the chicken breast into 2cm pieces.

Set a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, put oil in pan and allow pan to heat up. Add the chicken and cook for a couple of minutes on each side, until the chicken is starting to brown. Add Taste of India Butter Chicken Simmer Sauce and season with the provided spice packets. Cook, stirring through the chicken, for five minutes.

Turn the heat to low, bring the sauce to a simmer, then cook for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Give it a taste, and add more spices if you think it needs it. Remove the pan from the heat, and serve with the rice and naan or broccoli.











