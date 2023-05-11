Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Food prices will continue biting Kiwi households this year

Alka Prasad
By
5 mins to read
Grocery retailers might struggle to absorb rising production costs. Photo / NZME

Grocery retailers might struggle to absorb rising production costs. Photo / NZME

Food prices are likely to keep biting Kiwi households, with prices up 12.5 per cent on last year.

Stats NZ announced today that annual food prices increased 12.5 per cent for the year to April

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business