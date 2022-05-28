Pumpkin & parsnip soup with olive focaccia

Photo / Babiche Martens

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil 2 onions, chopped 3 cloves garlic, chopped 1 parsnip, peeled and chopped 1 tsp smoked paprika 1 Tbsp chipotle peppers in sauce 1kg pumpkin, peeled and chopped 1 litre chicken stock To taste salt and pepper To serve toasted pumpkin seeds

Directions

Warm the oil in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic and parsnip, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Stir through the paprika and chipotle peppers. Add the pumpkin and chicken stock, bringing to a simmer for 30 minutes or until everything is soft. Blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot with a few toasted pumpkin seeds, and leek and olive focaccia, if desired (see recipe below).

Serves: 4

Leek and olive focaccia

Makes 1 large loaf

1 ¾ cups tepid water

2 tsp sugar

1 Tbsp yeast

4 ½ cups plain flour

1 tsp salt

¼ cup olive oil

10 olives

1 leek, sliced and lightly cooked

½ cup rosemary sprigs

1 Tbsp flaky sea salt, to top

1. Place the tepid water into a bowl. Sprinkle over the sugar and yeast and allow to stand for 10-15 minutes until frothy.

2. Place the flour and teaspoon of salt into a large bowl of a mixer with a dough hook (or do by hand). Add the liquid and mix for 5 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl and place the dough into it. Cover and place into a warm area for 1 hour or until doubled in size.

3. Generously oil a 20cm x 30cm tin. Remove the dough and knead for a couple of minutes. Press the dough into the tin. Leave to rise for a further 40 minutes.

4. Preheat oven to 200C. Gently press in the olives and leeks and rosemary sprigs. Sprinkle with salt and drizzle over any remaining oil. Bake for 25 minutes until golden and crispy.