Slow-cooked onion and gruyere quiche

Babiche Martens

If you can, have this gruyere tart warm from the oven. Get the pastry baked earlier in the day so you can just fill it and bake. The subtle flavour of gruyere marries well with slow-cooked onions and fresh herbs.

Ingredients

150 g Savoury shortcrust pastry (Main) 10 g Butter 1 Tbsp Olive oil 2 large Onions, sliced thinly 1 Tbsp Thyme leaves 2 Eggs (Main) ½ cup Cream ½ cup Milk 1 cup Gruyere cheese, grated (Main) 2 Tbsp Chopped parsley

Directions