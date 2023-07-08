Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Claire Mummery: How to grow onions, the cost-effective food staple

4 mins to read
Onions are an excellent autumn and spring planting crop. Photo / 123rf

Onions are an excellent autumn and spring planting crop. Photo / 123rf

Gardening expert Claire Mummery on the key to growing onions - which will provide you with crops for years to come.

With so many onion crops being washed away in recent floods, this is a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle