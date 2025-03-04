The chocolate giant has also diversified its sources of cocoa supply to combat some of those challenges.
“While previously, Whittaker’s had sourced only Ghanaian cocoa beans, from late 2024 we began sourcing cocoa beans from other parts of Africa that meet our stringent ethical standards. Our approach is to blend some of these with our Ghanaian cocoa beans to make our chocolate and maintain the same taste and quality Whittaker’s is known for,” the company said.
It said those stringent standards included using only 100% Rainforest Alliance-certified and fully traceable cocoa beans.
“We’re proud to make all of our chocolate right here in New Zealand and are focused on taking prudent steps like this to manage our supply chain so that we can keep prices as stable as possible for our Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers.”
Consumers have got used to low prices
Chocstock festival co-founder Luke Owen Smith said, “We’ve been living in a bit of a illusion with regards to the price of chocolate and everyone’s got used to it costing not nearly as much as it should.”
He said the illusion was now shattering.
“The fact is chocolate should cost a lot more than it ever has,” he said. “The cheap price of chocolate that we’ve all got used to is based on a system that’s very unfair for farmers and not very respectful of the environment, and all of those things are now kind of coming to a head.”
With high demand but less available cocoa, Owen Smith said internationally there were already companies making “fake chocolate”, using ingredients like fava beans or sunflower seeds and adding in a chocolate flavour.
“Companies who have not put quality at the forefront in the past are very likely to sacrifice on quality more in the future,” he said.
“I think that that will create an even bigger divide between sort of cheap mass-produced chocolate and higher quality smaller batch artisan chocolate, because those producers are a lot less likely to sacrifice quality.”
*The data included in this article is based on if recent pricing trends continued into the future and is not a formal forecast.