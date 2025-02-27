Sliced thinly, it makes a refreshing addition to salads, adding a crisp contrast to soft ingredients like avocado, cheese or smoked fish. Try it in a Waldorf-style salad with apple, walnuts and blue cheese, or pair it with fennel, orange and olives for a Mediterranean twist.

Celery sticks are, of course, a classic snack - elevate them with interesting fillings like whipped feta, smoked fish, tahini and lemon, or nut butter with a sprinkle of dukkah.

Smoked fish and cheese-stuffed celery recipe. Photo / Babiche Martens

Celery also makes a great addition to slaws and grain-based salads. Shave it thinly and toss with radish, carrot and a tangy dressing for a fresh side dish. Mix it into quinoa or farro with dried cranberries, toasted almonds and a citrus vinaigrette for a well-balanced, textural salad. Even a simple tuna, egg or potato salad benefits from a little finely chopped celery, adding just the right amount of crunch and freshness.

Cooking with celery

When cooked, celery’s flavour mellows and takes on a slightly sweet, aromatic quality. It can be braised in butter or olive oil with garlic and herbs for a simple but elegant side dish, or roasted until caramelised and tender.

Celery works well in stir-fries, adding texture and freshness, and it’s a staple in many classic dishes, from chicken pot pie to a robust Bolognese sauce.

For something unexpected, try celery in a gratin - layer it with cheese and cream for a dish that feels far more indulgent than its main ingredient would suggest.

Celery can also be the star of a soup, not just an ingredient in the base. A silky celery and potato soup, blended with a touch of cream, makes for a wonderfully light but satisfying dish.

Celery also shines in braised dishes - slow-cooked with chicken, lemon and olives, it takes on a delicate, aromatic quality that pairs beautifully with couscous or rice. You can also try it in pasta.

Creamy celery and bacon pasta. Photo / Babiche Martens

Beyond juice

If you have a juicer, celery is always great to add to a healthy drink. But it’s also a distinct and interesting botanical cocktail ingredient.

Here are three ways to incorporate celery into your next cocktail session.

Celery-infused spirits: Soak chopped celery in vodka or gin for a unique botanical cocktail ingredient. Celery syrup: Simmer celery with sugar and water to create a savoury-sweet syrup for cocktails or desserts. Celery ice cubes: Freeze blended celery juice for adding to smoothies or Bloody Marys.

Don’t toss the tops

Celery leaves are often discarded, but they have a lovely fresh, slightly bitter flavour that makes them useful in a range of dishes.

Use them as a herb, tossing them into salads or scattering them over finished dishes for a burst of green.

They’re excellent in pestos, blended with nuts, garlic, parmesan and olive oil, or stirred into soups and broths for added depth.

You can even mix finely chopped celery leaves with salt and lemon zest to create a quick flavoured seasoning.

Celery leaves can also be used in compound butters - mix them with softened butter, garlic and lemon zest, then spread onto grilled meats or vegetables.

For a vibrant sauce, blend celery leaves with olive oil, capers and a splash of vinegar to make a zippy dressing for grilled fish or roasted vegetables.

Even a handful of celery leaves in a green smoothie adds an extra dose of nutrients without overpowering other ingredients.

Celery hacks: How to chop it like a pro

Prepping celery can feel tedious, but a few tricks can make it easier and more efficient.

To get perfectly even slices, stack several stalks together and slice them in one go - it saves time and ensures consistency.

If the strings bother you, use a vegetable peeler or a sharp knife to remove them before chopping.

For extra-crisp celery sticks, soak them in ice water for 10 minutes before serving - this enhances their snap and keeps them fresh for longer.

If you need finely diced celery for salads or stuffing, try the ‘accordion’ method: slice lengthways into thin strips while keeping the base intact, then chop crosswise to get uniform small pieces without them rolling away.

The case for celery

Beyond its versatility, celery is a nutritional powerhouse. It’s hydrating, packed with fibre and contains compounds thought to have anti-inflammatory benefits. Rich in antioxidants, it has been linked to supporting digestive health and reducing inflammation. It’s also naturally low in calories, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a light yet satisfying ingredient.

Did you know?

If you steep celery leaves in hot water, it makes for a mild diuretic and detoxifying herbal tea.

Celery is a natural breath freshener. Chewing it raw can help neutralise odours and freshen breath.

If you put crushed celery on your skin it may help soothe irritation, minor burns or insect bites.

From a sustainability perspective, celery is a great option as well. It has a long fridge life compared to other leafy vegetables, meaning less waste, and its entire plant is edible - stalks, leaves and even seeds. Celery seeds, which have a strong, slightly bitter flavour, can be used in spice rubs, salad dressings and even homemade pickles.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. She’s shared a crop of advice for vegetables, including what to do with potatoes, asparagus and artichoke, the longest lasting vege, and all the produce that’s in season for autumn.