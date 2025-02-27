Don't underestimate all the wonderful ways you can use celery in both food and drinks. Photo / 123RF
Crisp, refreshing and endlessly versatile, celery is so much more than a soup base. Nikki Birrell explains how to make the most of it.
Celery is the quiet achiever of the vegetable world. Always affordable, reliably available and packed with more nutritional benefits than it gets credit for, it’s often relegated to a supporting role - chopped into mirepoix for soups and stews, or juiced for those on a health kick.
But celery deserves better. Whether raw, roasted, braised or blitzed into a punchy dressing, it’s a vegetable that works across all seasons. And yes, those leafy tops are worth keeping too.
More than just crunch
Raw celery is best known for its crunch factor, but it also has a bright, slightly peppery flavour that works particularly well in fresh dishes.
Sliced thinly, it makes a refreshing addition to salads, adding a crisp contrast to soft ingredients like avocado, cheese or smoked fish. Try it in a Waldorf-style salad with apple, walnuts and blue cheese, or pair it with fennel, orange and olives for a Mediterranean twist.
Celery sticks are, of course, a classic snack - elevate them with interesting fillings like whipped feta, smoked fish, tahini and lemon, or nut butter with a sprinkle of dukkah.
Celery also makes a great addition to slaws and grain-based salads. Shave it thinly and toss with radish, carrot and a tangy dressing for a fresh side dish. Mix it into quinoa or farro with dried cranberries, toasted almonds and a citrus vinaigrette for a well-balanced, textural salad. Even a simple tuna, egg or potato salad benefits from a little finely chopped celery, adding just the right amount of crunch and freshness.
Cooking with celery
When cooked, celery’s flavour mellows and takes on a slightly sweet, aromatic quality. It can be braised in butter or olive oil with garlic and herbs for a simple but elegant side dish, or roasted until caramelised and tender.
Celery leaves can also be used in compound butters - mix them with softened butter, garlic and lemon zest, then spread onto grilled meats or vegetables.
For a vibrant sauce, blend celery leaves with olive oil, capers and a splash of vinegar to make a zippy dressing for grilled fish or roasted vegetables.
Even a handful of celery leaves in a green smoothie adds an extra dose of nutrients without overpowering other ingredients.
Celery hacks: How to chop it like a pro
Prepping celery can feel tedious, but a few tricks can make it easier and more efficient.
To get perfectly even slices, stack several stalks together and slice them in one go - it saves time and ensures consistency.
If the strings bother you, use a vegetable peeler or a sharp knife to remove them before chopping.
For extra-crisp celery sticks, soak them in ice water for 10 minutes before serving - this enhances their snap and keeps them fresh for longer.
If you need finely diced celery for salads or stuffing, try the ‘accordion’ method: slice lengthways into thin strips while keeping the base intact, then chop crosswise to get uniform small pieces without them rolling away.
The case for celery
Beyond its versatility, celery is a nutritional powerhouse. It’s hydrating, packed with fibre and contains compounds thought to have anti-inflammatory benefits. Rich in antioxidants, it has been linked to supporting digestive health and reducing inflammation. It’s also naturally low in calories, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a light yet satisfying ingredient.
If you steep celery leaves in hot water, it makes for a mild diuretic and detoxifying herbal tea.
Celery is a natural breath freshener. Chewing it raw can help neutralise odours and freshen breath.
If you put crushed celery on your skin it may help soothe irritation, minor burns or insect bites.
From a sustainability perspective, celery is a great option as well. It has a long fridge life compared to other leafy vegetables, meaning less waste, and its entire plant is edible - stalks, leaves and even seeds. Celery seeds, which have a strong, slightly bitter flavour, can be used in spice rubs, salad dressings and even homemade pickles.