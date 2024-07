1 tsp fennel seeds

200g feta

3 tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic, peeled

1/4 cup olive oil

Method

1. Toast the fennel seeds in a dry pan until they become fragrant.

2. Place feta, lemon juice, garlic and fennel in the bowl of a food processor. Give it a whirl until whipped and then begin drizzling in olive oil until you have a smooth consistency. Taste it - what does it need? More lemon, garlic or fennel can be added to taste.

3. Keep in a jar in the fridge.

More from a Quiet Kitchen by Nici Wickes.

Edited extract from More From a Quiet Kitchen by Nici Wickes, $50, published by Bateman Books.