1 tbsp olive oil

2 whole chicken Marylands

1 onion, finely diced

2 rashers streaky bacon, diced

4-6 brown mushrooms, sliced thinly

2 tsp dried tarragon

2 tsp wholegrain mustard

1/4 cup white wine

1/2 cup vegetable or chicken stock

1/2 cup crème fraîche

1/2 tsp sea salt

A grind of black pepper

Chopped parsley to serve

Method

1. Heat oil in a medium pan and fry the chicken Marylands until golden on both sides. Remove from the pan.

2. Fry the onion and bacon for 7–10 minutes, until the onion has softened and the bacon has given up its fat.

3. Pop the chicken back into the pan. Add the mushrooms, tarragon, mustard and wine and simmer for 2 minutes. Pour in the stock, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

4. Stir in the crème fraîche and seasoning and simmer for 5 minutes until it’s lovely and creamy. Taste to see if it needs more salt or pepper. Serve with chopped parsley.

5. Serve with roasted pumpkin or a green salad.

6. Note: Sour cream will work in place of crème fraîche, just use a little less as its flavour is stronger. Use bone-in thighs or drums if you can’t find chicken Marylands.

More From a Quiet Kitchen by Nici Wickes.

Edited extract from More From a Quiet Kitchen by Nici Wickes, $50, published by Bateman Books