Lamb massaman curry by Nici Wickes. Photo / Todd Eyre
An impressive (and easy) curry.
Massaman curry is a gently spiced, fragrant Thai-style curry, and the ingredient list is long for a true massaman curry paste, so I save time by using a quality store-bought paste for this stunner of a dish. It’s often one I’ll cook for friends as it’s so impressive and easy, hence the “serves four”, but feel free to halve the recipe.
3. Mix the curry paste with coconut milk and stock and pour over meat and vegetables. Add the star anise, cinnamon sticks and chilli flakes. Turn the lamb to coat in sauce, then cover tightly with two layers of foil or a lid.
4. Bake for 1½ hours then remove the foil or lid (careful of the steam) and bake for a further 30 minutes, turning the lamb a few times to brown evenly. The meat ought to be super tender and the sauce thickened.
5. Serve with rice or naan and garnished with fresh coriander.
Note: I used to insist on making my own curry pastes from scratch but that was before there was such an outstanding array of additive-free choices so easily available. I use the Hart & Soul paste made in Thailand and available in our supermarkets.
Edited extract from More From a Quiet Kitchen by Nici Wickes, $50, published by Bateman Books