4 lamb hind shanks

6-8 baby/small potatoes, scrubbed clean

1 medium onion, sliced

80g (about 3–4 big tablespoons) massaman curry paste (see note)

300ml coconut milk

2 cups vegetable or chicken stock

2-3 whole star anise

2 sticks cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes

Rice or naan to serve

Fresh coriander leaves to serve

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Select a roasting dish or ovenproof dish that will hold the shanks nicely.

2. Lay lamb in the dish in one layer and scatter in potatoes and onion.

3. Mix the curry paste with coconut milk and stock and pour over meat and vegetables. Add the star anise, cinnamon sticks and chilli flakes. Turn the lamb to coat in sauce, then cover tightly with two layers of foil or a lid.

4. Bake for 1½ hours then remove the foil or lid (careful of the steam) and bake for a further 30 minutes, turning the lamb a few times to brown evenly. The meat ought to be super tender and the sauce thickened.

5. Serve with rice or naan and garnished with fresh coriander.

Note: I used to insist on making my own curry pastes from scratch but that was before there was such an outstanding array of additive-free choices so easily available. I use the Hart & Soul paste made in Thailand and available in our supermarkets.

More from a Quiet Kitchen by Nici Wickes.

Edited extract from More From a Quiet Kitchen by Nici Wickes, $50, published by Bateman Books