Bean and lentil burger recipe

Preparation time: 45 minutes plus soaking time for beans and lentils

Buns ingredients

4 home-made or bought buns

Patties ingredients

150g white beans

100g brown lentils

Salt 1 pinch

1 onion, diced

Olive oil, drizzle

1 egg

Sea salt a few pinches

Sauce ingredients

100g ricotta

Parsley, chopped, 6 leaves

Toppings

Mesclun salad — a large handful

Method

Make the buns as described on page 14 or use ready-made buns. Soak the beans and lentils for 1 hour before cooking. Cook in separate saucepans in salted water for 30-40 minutes, or until soft. Drain, then set aside to cool. Saute the onion in a frying pan with a little olive oil. Add the onion to the cooled lentils and beans in a food processor bowl and pulse until well combined. Add the egg and process further. Form 4 patties and season them with sea salt. Sauce: Combine the ricotta with the parsley. Put the patties on a lightly greased baking tray and cook them for 10 minutes in an oven preheated to 170C. Cut the buns in half horizontally and toast them for 2 minutes under the grill. Spread the cut side of the bun heels with the ricotta-parsley sauce, top with the patties and the mesclun, then cap off with the crowns.

This is an edited extract from Hamburger Gourmet (mini) by David Japy, Elodie Rambaud and Victor Garnier, $27.99, published by Murdoch Books.