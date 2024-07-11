Advertisement
Bean and lentil burger recipe

By David Japy, Elodie Rambaud and Victor Garnier
2 mins to read
Try the flavourful bean and lentil burger by David Japy, Elodie Rambaud and Victor Garnier. Photo / David Japy

A meat-free burger with a bite.

Combining two kinds of legumes gives this recipe from Hamburger Gourmet some complexity.

Serves 4

Level of difficulty: 2/3

Preparation time: 45 minutes plus soaking time for beans and lentils

Buns ingredients

  • 4 home-made or bought buns

Patties ingredients

  • 150g white beans
  • 100g brown lentils
  • Salt 1 pinch
  • 1 onion, diced
  • Olive oil, drizzle
  • 1 egg
  • Sea salt a few pinches

Sauce ingredients

  • 100g ricotta
  • Parsley, chopped, 6 leaves

Toppings

  • Mesclun salad — a large handful

Method

  1. Make the buns as described on page 14 or use ready-made buns.
  2. Soak the beans and lentils for 1 hour before cooking. Cook in separate saucepans in salted water for 30-40 minutes, or until soft. Drain, then set aside to cool. Saute the onion in a frying pan with a little olive oil. Add the onion to the cooled lentils and beans in a food processor bowl and pulse until well combined. Add the egg and process further.
  3. Form 4 patties and season them with sea salt.
  4. Sauce: Combine the ricotta with the parsley.
  5. Put the patties on a lightly greased baking tray and cook them for 10 minutes in an oven preheated to 170C.
  6. Cut the buns in half horizontally and toast them for 2 minutes under the grill. Spread the cut side of the bun heels with the ricotta-parsley sauce, top with the patties and the mesclun, then cap off with the crowns.
Hamburger Gourmet (mini) by David Japy, Elodie Rambaud and Victor Garnier.
This is an edited extract from Hamburger Gourmet (mini) by David Japy, Elodie Rambaud and Victor Garnier, $27.99, published by Murdoch Books.

