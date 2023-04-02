Macca’s pranked Aussies on April Fools’ Day with the McFry burger. Photo / Instagram

Stuffing fries inside your burger is the “ultimate” burger hack.

Which is why when McDonald’s announced a new menu item that completed the task for you, fans got very excited.

But the all-new McFry burger, a Quarter Pounder jam-packed with Macca’s fries, was sadly an April Fools’ Day joke – and Aussies were not happy about it.

McDonald’s Australia found itself in a pickle after sharing a photo of the McFry burger on social media to convince Aussies the tasty creation was now available to buy.

“The ultimate Mac-hack now comes made to order, as we take the classic Quarter Pounder and stack it with Australia’s fave fries,” the post on the brand’s Instagram page read.

“No mess. No fuss. No worries. We’ve made it so you don’t have to! Get your hands on the McFry today.”

The burger giant even partnered with a well-known Melbourne food blogger, Ange Eats, who shared a video of himself tucking into the McFry.

“Run, don’t walk to McDonald’s, I’ve just got my hands on the new McFry burger,” he said on TikTok.

“The well-known hack we all know and love has just hit the menu in McDonald’s in Australia.”

Ange then proceeded to hold the burger up to the camera, telling viewers to “look at this”.

“Fries inside, we’ve got beef, cheese, onions, pickles, tomato sauce. It looks mega.”

After marvelling over the “insane” burger, Ange then takes several bites, declaring: “OMG.”

It didn’t take long for people in the comments to figure out it was an April Fools’ prank, prompting Macca’s fans to ask for the McFry to be a “real” item.

“I’d actually eat this Macca’s, don’t play with me,” one frustrated Aussie wrote.

“This actually looks good,” another agreed.

As one lamented: “This isn’t even a funny joke because it’s what we all want. Been doing it ourselves for years.”

“Um, I wish this wasn’t April Fools,” someone else stated.

“It would legit be good though,” another chipped in.

It’s sadly not the first time a Macca’s April Fools’ Day joke has backfired, with the burger giant causing a stir with the McPickle in 2019.

The fake two-layered burger filled with pickles and topped with cheese and tomato sauce was so popular, Aussies became fired up when they realised it wasn’t real.

“Omfg if this is April Fools’ joke imma be mad,” one clearly disappointed pickle fan said.

“This shouldn’t be a joke,” another wrote.

As one said: “Hahaha as much as I know this is April Fools, I actually wish this was real.”

April 1 marks a day of fun, rebellion and lighthearted revenge, but for those who don’t like to be tricked, the date is filled with 24 hours of scepticism and anxiety.