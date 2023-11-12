There are concerns for lost opportunities if Luxon misses the APEC summit, Nanaia Mahuta refuses to label Hamas attack on Israel ‘terror’ and Dilworth School announces $44 million for sexual abuse redress. Video / NZ Herald

Vegetarians, look away now.

What is more quintessentially Kiwi than snags on the barbecue on a summer’s day?

The smell of sizzling sausages wafts on the breeze of many of our summer memories but, in reality, do you ever feel like your sausage is somewhat lacking?

Perhaps it needs more meat.

Hellers and Bluebird have teamed up to combine the classic Kiwi sausage with two iconic chippy flavours: Rashuns and Burger Rings.

Meat, meet meat.

Hellers have launched Rashuns and Burger Ring-flavoured pre-cooked sausages. Photo / Supplied

An eagle-eyed Herald employee spotted the sausages being spruiked on social media over the weekend and it seemed too good to be true.

Or too weird, or just too much meat?

So we followed our noses and called Hellers, who confirmed the collab was legit.

Turn me over, I’m done.

Brydon Heller, marketing manager for Hellers, said they had come up with the idea after looking at some other Kiwi collabs and thought the flavours could work.

They invited Bluebird chips to their sausage party and the end results hit stores today.

The meat merger is the latest in a series of classic Kiwi flavours being mix-and-matched.

Pineapple lumps, gingernuts, lolly cake - nothing is sacred.

Heller said feedback online showed a generational divide, with the younger ones amped for Rashuns and their mums and dads keener for Burger Rings.

He confirmed that the products were aimed at summer, but Hellers would consider offering them for longer if there was demand.

One Rashuns fan claimed they had settled on their favourite, without tasting the product, by using “Rashunal decision making”.

This isn’t the first time Hellers have switched up their flavours by collaborating with other Kiwi brands, launching burger patties earlier this year infused with Lone Star’s rib sauce.

The new chippy-flavoured pre-cooked sausages go on sale today, just in time for the start of summer.



