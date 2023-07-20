Not what the king expected. Photo / 123rf

An assistant manager of a Burger King restaurant in the US has been arrested after a gross act with a food item before serving it to customers.

Jaime Major, 39, faces up to 20 years in jail after she was charged with tampering with food - which is a serious crime in the US - after allegedly taking fries from the rubbish bin, putting them in a chip carton and serving the contaminated item to a customer.

The incident happened on July 10 in South Carolina.

When police arrived, they found two women screaming at restaurant staff and threatening them.

Both women were charged with disorderly contact when they refused to calm down at the officers’ request, according to police.

Days later, Burger King then contacted police and confessed that their manager Major had been serving customers fries from the rubbish bin.

She was then arrested and charged.

She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to state laws.

Her bond was set at US$20,000 (NZ$32,000).

She remains in custody.



