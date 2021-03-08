UK media reacts to Meghan and Harry's bombshell Oprah interview

As Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US, UK tabloids scrambled to put out early morning newspapers covering the couple's explosive claims.

A special late edition of the Daily Mirror focused on Meghan's allegation that an unnamed member of the royal family was concerned about the colour of her unborn child's skin. The tabloid's headline reads: "They asked how dark Archie's skin would be."

NEW: Special late edition of the Daily Mirror with the most extraordinary claim by Meghan - that Harry was told by a member of the royal family that there were concerns over the colour of Archie's skin #OprahHarryMeghan Full story ➡️ https://t.co/0RdvLUttiK pic.twitter.com/XxVGfmfXuj — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) March 8, 2021

It also used its front page to splash with claims that Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge made Meghan cry and that the Sussexes are having a baby girl.

The Daily Mail ran a special 3am edition of its newspaper leading with the same subject. The headline reads: 'Meghan accuses Palace of racism', and six juicy revelations from the interview are listed underneath.

The Sun took the subject a step further on Monday night (NZT) in the lead story on its website, which was headlined: "Meg claims Royals' concerns over Archie's 'dark skin' meant he wasn't prince".

Over in the non-tabloid zone of British media, Meghan's mental health crisis and racism claims also took centre stage.

The Daily Telegraph's website led with a large image of the Sussexes and the headline: "Royal family accused of racism as Duchess reveals suicidal thoughts".

Other stories at the top of the site covered Meghan's claim that Kate made her cry, Harry's revelation that his dad stopped taking his phone calls, and the fact the pair had a "secret wedding" days before the one the whole world saw.

The Guardian published a relatively restrained four Meghan and Harry stories at the top of its website on Monday night, leading with this headline: 'I didn't want to be alive any more' / Meghan and Harry describe racism and royal animosity in Oprah interview'.

The Independent also took a comparatively low-key approach, leading its website with the headline: Harry 'let down' by Charles as Meghan says she had suicidal thoughts', followed by four breakout stories (Archie's skin; suicidal thoughts; baby gender reveal; Charles ignoring Harry's calls).

Meanwhile, controversial media commentator and predictable Meghan slammer Piers Morgan piped up with this via Twitter: "I wouldn't believe Meghan Markle if she gave me a weather report."

He also accused Harry of wanting America and the rest of the world "to hate his own family, hate the Monarchy and hate his country".

As the UK wakes up to Meghan and Harry's interview, BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said one specific part signalled a "worst-case scenario" for the palace.

That part, to nobody's surprise, is the alleged conversations with Harry about the colour of Archie's skin.

"The allegation ... is a devastating one," he said.

