Celebrities react to Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview

CBS presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will broadcast on Three on Tuesday, March 9, at 7.30pm. Photo / AP

Celebrities, activists and sport stars have expressed their support for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, amid the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Tennis superstar and close friend of Meghan's Serena Williams, took to Twitter to share her support.

The tweet sent after the two-hour interview aired shares a message of solidarity.

In a statement on Twitter, tennis superstar Williams described the duchess as her "selfless friend" who "teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble".

She added on Twitter: "Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced.

"I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us, to break us down and demonise us.

"We must recognise our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimisation are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.

"I want Meghan's daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.

"Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law."

British broadcaster Piers Morgan criticised the interview, saying it was "an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the royal family."

This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/F2QDxELSsr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

American actor and Writer Leslie Jordan posted a video to Instagram that personally told Meghan "the gays have got your back".

The daughter of civil rights activist, Martin Luther King Jr, Bernice King, commented on the allegations of racism discussed during the interview.

Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism. #MeghanMarkle — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 8, 2021

We can know racism exists in an institution and still hurt for someone who was hurt by it. #MeghanMarkle — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 8, 2021

Perhaps the most shocking revelation of the whole interview came when discussing baby Archie.

Meghan revealed that, when she was pregnant, the royal family changed the protocols and told them their unborn child would not become a prince or princess and would not have any security.

She also said members of the royal family had a conversation with Harry about "how brown" Archie's skin would be.

When Harry joined the interview, Oprah asked him about that conversation. He says he was "shocked" and refused to elaborate.

Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke up, tweeting ahead of the interview to celebrate "Meghan Markle appreciation day".

She regularly tweeted while viewing the interview.

She was suicidal and begged for help. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 8, 2021

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman, who read her piece The Hill We Climb at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden said Meghan was "the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration and reconciliation in a new era".

Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light--they missed out on it. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021

Actress and talk show host Jada Pinkett-Smith took to Instagram the tease the wild possibility of the Queen speaking on her Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk.

