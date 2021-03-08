New Zealanders side with the Queen after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah

The revelations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS in the US this afternoon (NZ time) were not enough to sway the New Zealand public to their camp, a poll on the NZ Herald site shows.

More than 61 per cent of Kiwis who followed the interview still said they sided with the Queen, while only 38.38 per cent took Harry and Meghan's side.

Herald readers took to Facebook to react to the interview and, while some could see Meghan and Harry's side, others did not like their accusations.

"When they got married I was prepared to give her the benefit of the doubt, but I've changed my mind I think she is a conniving madam," one person said, referring to Meghan Markle. "Out to get what she can get, I wouldn't trust her as far as I could see her."

"Her life is all about her and being centre of attention. Just a shame Harry ever got with her," another Facebook user said.

"I don't believe anything coming from her mouth," someone else replied.

Other Kiwi readers suspect the Palace knew of the interview: "A well orchestrated set-up with the full support of the palace."

The highly-anticipated interview finally aired this afternoon (NZ time) in the US and will air in New Zealand, on Three, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Meghan and Harry made a number of shocking revelations during their chat to Oprah Winfrey, including saying that they have been financially cut off from the family and hinting at racism following the announcement of Meghan's pregnancy with Archie.

Harry also revealed Charles stopped taking his calls for a while and that, while they do talk now, the relationship is still broken.

Kiwis stand firmly with the Queen, following Meghan and Harry's interview. Photo / CBS

In the interview, Meghan also addressed a number of old controversies, including the headlines about how she had made Kate cry. She says "the reverse happened" and told Oprah that Kate apologised and sent her flowers.

On a happier note, the couple also announced they are expecting a girl.

