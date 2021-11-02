Tik Tok user shares man's shock act during 'worst date ever'

Tik Tok user thekaillyjo revealed what could be the worst date ever. Photo / Tik Tok

When it comes to bad dates, there are plenty of stories to be told, but one woman on TikTok is convinced she had the worst date ever.



The man she went on a date with got so drunk that he decided to lift up her arms to check if she shaved her underarms.

If that wasn't enough, he went on to state he wouldn't be on the date with her if she didn't shave because "that's disgusting".

She revealed the date was so bad she walked through the rain, back to her car to get away from the man as quickly as possible.

"The date started out decent, he's not my type but I gave him a chance because I don't have a lot of luck with my type," she continued in the TikTok video.

At first she was enjoying their time together as they had similar interests and political beliefs but it wasn't long before the first red flag began to fly "I have two beers, he has four. Red flag! We go to a second bar and we are talking about cooking and how we love sharp knives."

"I joke about how I shave my legs with a really sharp knife and he says he doesn't know if I'm serious because of my tattoos.

"And I say 'Oh I don't shave at all.' He lifts my arm to see if I shave and then says 'If you don't shave, I wouldn't be on this date with you because that's disgusting.'"

Kailly Jo was confused as the man had earlier claimed to be a feminist and a liberal but was disgusted by the social construct of women's body hair.

"Eventually, I told him he was a misogynist and I walked out of there because we ain't got time for that, ladies."

The following day she received a text from the man who said "That was the worst best date I've ever had."

Kailly Jo was shocked at the words of the so called "feminist" man she went on a date with. Photo / Tik Tok

She felt compelled to put him in his place: "That was 1000 per cent the worst date I've EVER had".

She continued to tell him he is part of the reason feminism is needed.

He called her "nuts" and the conversation was over. The man clearly didn't like being called out.