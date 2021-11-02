Meghan Markle's brother claims dad Thomas Markle 'doesn't approve' of Harry

Big Brother VIP: Thomas Markle Jr says Meghan ‘dumped’ first husband. Video / Seven Network

Meghan Markle's father isn't Prince Harry's biggest fan, according to her brother Thomas Markle Jr.

The older Thomas Markle, who has never met Harry in person, "doesn't approve" of the prince, Meghan's brother says.

He said on Australia's Big Brother VIP that his father was "distrustful" towards Harry.

"My dad doesn't approve of him. My father says he couldn't even protect those chickens in their backyard if he needed to," he told his housemates.

Markle Jr also said that his rift with Meghan began when he wrote to Buckingham Palace begging for help to deal with paparazzi.

"And the correspondence I got back was [that I was] 'distant family and I don't know those people'.That came from Meghan," he alleged.

He also said he didn't "100 per cent" buy Meghan's claims during her interview that she had mental health problems

The scene aired after he issued an apology to Meghan for criticising her in the media, saying he'd "made some horrible mistakes" when she started dating Harry.

He said he was on Big Brother VIP so that Meghan might watch and "see the real me".

"I want everybody watching to take away this side of me, the real me. I am lovable, nice, I'll give you the shirt off my back, I'm funny," he said.

Thomas Markle isn't the biggest fan of his son-in-law. Photo / Channel 5

Despite previous warnings to Harry that Meghan would "ruin his life," Markle said there was no bad blood on his side.

But he claimed that the sibling relationship went south when she started dating Harry, throwing him "to the wolves" with "no experience" of dealing with the press.

"I was being backed into a corner, into a wall. I made some horrible mistakes and still regret them to this day," he said.

Markle insisted that he loves Meghan and would "do anything" to meet his nephew Archie and niece Lilibet.

"I don't need a photo-op to go see my sister, and I don't want a story behind it ... I don't want anything, I would just love to go over to their home and knock on the door, give her a big hug and kiss, and say I missed the hell out of her and apologise right to her face.

"Maybe one day that will happen. I'd do anything to see Archie and Lilibet."