Clarke Gayford reveals what's on the menu for his wedding to Jacinda Ardern

Clarke Gayford hosts Fish of the Day and is a keen fisherman. Photo / AP

For Fish of the Day host Clarke Gayford and his fiancee Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, fishing has always been a major part of their relationship.

But will the television presenter be serving up his own catch of the day when he and Ardern tie the knot in Gisborne this summer?

Speaking to the AM Show this morning, Gayford revealed that whether he served varieties of fish at his upcoming wedding to the PM depended on what the weather was doing the week before.

"I hope so. We will see how it goes," he said.

When asked whether the couple was still planning to get married in Gisborne, he said: "I think so. I think it's all still happening."

Gayford said everyone was worried about all the upcoming summer events. "We are all worried about R&V and events and we've got a goal to work towards so fingers crossed."

He confirmed, however, that the wedding was not planned for the same weekend as Rhythm and Vines.

It comes after drama surrounding the Prime Minister's wedding venue came to light.

The Herald revealed last month that she had cancelled her wedding venue amid claims from the owner that she wouldn't pay the full cancellation fee.

Owner of the Bushmere Arms outside Gisborne Robin Pierson said Ardern and Gayford booked the venue two years ago but the deal broke down amid disagreements over catering.

"Jacinda and Clarke came here two years ago, she sat on the bar stool and said, 'We'd like to book our wedding here'," Pierson told the Herald on Sunday.

"But she's not getting married here any more - it was too expensive and we couldn't agree on the finer details."

Earlier this year, Ardern revealed that she and Gayford won't be heading away on a honeymoon after the wedding.

She told MoreFM hosts Gary and Lana in July that she had no plans to honeymoon.

"No, no, I don't. I'll probably be going back to work," the PM confessed.

"I guess it's my choice, for having major life events while in this job. So, no one's fault except my own. No complaints from us."