Alec Baldwin's daughter slammed for 'tone-deaf' Halloween costume

The Baldwin family have come under fire after posting Halloween pictures after the tragic ‘Rust’ shooting. Video / Nine Network

In the midst of the fall-out from the accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of her father's film, Rust, 26-year-old Ireland Baldwin has been surrounded by paparazzi. Which is why, on Halloween night she decided to stay in with her partner, musician known as RAC. Posting to Instagram, Ireland shared a photo of herself and RAC in costume, both sporting fake blood.

"So we stayed in for Halloween this year. There are reporters and paparazzi hanging out all over my street being super fun and invading all my privacy which is always a good time," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Ireland was dressed as a sexy schoolgirl with fake blood streaming from her left eye. While RAC were a blood soaked white shirt. Photo / Instagram

In the image Ireland was dressed as a sexy schoolgirl with fake blood streaming from her left eye. While RAC was in a blood soaked white shirt.

"We didn't think we would celebrate, but we found some old costumes and blood, ate really good food, drank tequila, had a couple friends over, watched a scary movie and had 0 trick or treaters … How was your Halloween? Raise your hand if you went as squid game this year," added Ireland.

While a lot of the comments on Instagram were supportive, with many sympathising with the stress of being hounded by paparazzi, a few pointed out that the picture might rub some people the wrong way at the moment.

"The optics of this costume, at this time, are not good," one person pointed out on

Instagram.

One commenter wrote: '[three sad crying emojis] CELEBRATED, WITH FAKE BLOOD. DON'T YOU WISH THOSE WERE FAKE BULLETS ON SET OF RUST??? THE VICTIMS BLOOD WAS REAL THO [seven sad crying emojis] WHY DO THEY HAVE COSTUMES WITH FAKE BOOD. JUST WOW [four sad crying emojis]'

Elsewhere on social media, the criticism was just as plentiful and even more vitriolic.

"I feel like I'm taking crazy pills, what the hell is wrong with these people?" one person wrote on Reddit about the spooky snap.

"It's like I'm living in a f**king simulation where everyone is doing the most inappropriate thing possible," another commenter said. "There are literally a billion other possible Halloween costumes. There is also an option not to post this s**t online. How tone-deaf can you be?!"

Ireland is Alec Baldwin's eldest child, whose mother is Kim Basinger, 67. Baldwin and Basinger were an A-list couple throughout the 90s after meeting on the set of the film The Marrying Man in 1991. They divorced in 2002.

Ireland's Halloween post was not the only family snap that rubbed people the wrong way on Halloween. Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria found themselves the target of more anger when they shared a photo of themselves, with their six children, all in costume for Halloween.

"This is so inappropriate and tone-deaf. Absolutely breathtaking in disrespect," one woman wrote on Twitter in reaction to this photo of Alec, Hilaria and their children. Photo / Instagram

"This is so inappropriate and tone-deaf. Absolutely breathtaking in disrespect," one woman wrote on Twitter. While other critics labelled them "narcissists".