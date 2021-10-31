Hilaria Baldwin is worried that husband, Alec Baldwin, will develop PTSD after fatal shooting

Hilaria Baldwin told reporters: "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD." Photo / Getty Images

Hilaria Baldwin is deeply concerned for husband, Alec Baldwin, after he accidentally fired a live round on the set of the movie Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The 37-year-old wife of the Hollywood star gave a rare interview to the New York Post during which she addressed the tragic shooting and the shockwaves it will cause for her family.

Hilaria made the on-the-record comments in a private interview that took place in the state of Vermont, where she and Alec had retreated with their six children, after the shooting.

"I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna's death," she said. "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD."

She continued, "He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health. It's an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful."

On Saturday, Hilaria posted a photo to Instagram that showed her hand holding her husband's hand, with the caption, "I love you and I'm here."

Hilaria also told the NYP that the decision to decamp to Vermont was not a thought-out plan, but rather a spur of the moment decision and that the family were looking for "quiet" and an escape from the media storm surrounding the shooting.

"I didn't know where I was going, I just drove," she explained. "I just drove around and around and around with my kids...I drove around for an entire day trying to find a place."

The accidental shooting, which occurred on October 21, occurred on the set of the film Rust, which was taking place in New Mexico. Baldwin was trying out a move with the gun and it somehow discharged a live round. The gun was supposed to be loaded with blanks and sources on the set claim that they heard Baldwin being told the gun was "cold" when it was handed to him, a term that confirms that the gun contains no life rounds.

On Friday of last week Santa Fe County district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza discussed the incident in a press conference, stating that they have "not ruled out" charges against the 63-year-old actor for firing the fatal shot. They also made it clear that Baldwin was assisting them with their inquiries.

Of the investigation, Hilaria told The New York Post, "We want answers faster than anyone."