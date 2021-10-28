Dejected Alec Baldwin looking for ways to shift blame in film set shooting

Baldwin discharged a gun on the set of the Rust movie set on October 21, accidentally killing Hutchins, 42, and injuring the film's director Joel Souza. Photo / Getty Images

Alec Baldwin has been spotted taking some time out in a quiet New England town with his family. The 63-year-old actor was reported to have left New Mexico the day after the tragic accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust. It appears now that he headed northeast to Manchester, a small town in southern Vermont, where he has now been joined by his family.

Photos obtained by the New York Post show Baldwin wearing black and dark grey and looking downcast and dejected as he picks up dinner with his children and wife Hilaria, 37. The Post reported on Friday that Baldwin's children and cat were seen packing up and leaving their Manhattan home, presumably to join the troubled actor.

Just a day prior to his Vermont retreat the Rust producer seemed to be focused on shifting the blame for the accidental shooting to the film's assistant director, David Halls.

Late on Wednesday the 30 Rock actor shared a link to a news story on Twitter. In it Halls admits that he "should have checked" the bullets in the gun before handing it to Baldwin. The story, which was based on an affidavit, also confirms that Halls handed the gun to Baldwin confirming that it was "cold", meaning that it had no live ammunition. Baldwin didn't make any comment on the story, appearing to want to let the facts speak for themselves.

Baldwin earlier shared another story which seemed to confirm his version of events, with witnesses confirming that the actor was told the "prop gun was safe" when it was handed to him.

The actor's decision to take some time out may have something to do with statements made by police investigating the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. Santa Fe County district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza discussed the incident in a press conference yesterday, stating that they have "not ruled out" charges against Alec Baldwin for firing the fatal shot.

Mendoza said police are in possession of 600 items including three weapons and other live rounds from the set.

"We're going to determine how those [live rounds] got there, why they were there, because they shouldn't have been there."

They are also in possession of the gun which Baldwin fired that killed Hutchins as well as the shell casing.

"He's obviously the person that fired the weapon," Carmack-Altwies said regarding Baldwin. "All options are on the table. No one has been ruled out at this point."

The 63-year-old actor discharged a gun on the set of the Rust movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on October 21, accidentally killing Hutchins, 42, and injuring the film's director Joel Souza.