The Dating Diaries: Lockdown lessons in self-care

Busy caring about everything else but yourself this lockdown? Here are some self-care practices to try. Photo / Getty.

I don't know about you but the lockdown that never seems to end has been not only bad for my dating life but also for my mental and physical wellbeing, and it's fair to say I'm over it.

As an introvert, staying home and not being allowed to socialise in person hasn't been my worst nightmare but the longer I'm cooped up, the more I'm questioning if even introverts can miss the social aspect of humanity.

After almost three weeks inside with my sole entertainment being Netflix and the three other people in my bubble, I've hit a wall that can only be fixed with a big fat dose of self-care, and I obviously had to share.

Now before you roll your eyes and think "ugh, another self-care article", remember, this bad boy is the Dating Diaries, so expect the unexpected!

The Dating Diaries self-care list:

Write yourself a love letter

Yeah, it does sound cheesy, but like the quote I've seen on Pinterest a million times, "you've got to start romanticising your life" and what better way to start than to look at yourself through rose-coloured glasses? If the lockdown blues haven't gotten to you yet – hallelujah by the way, skip to the next self-care tip but if they have I'm going to need you to continue reading.

Once upon a time, in the days before social media, love letters and mixtapes were the language of love and quite frankly, it's the secret to spicing up your lockdown life. It's no secret millennials and Gen-Z are the royalty of vanity. We love ourselves perhaps a little too much (and also dislike ourselves immensely, God, the irony); anyway, this is an invitation to take a quick 30 to indulge in your self-obsession and write down everything you love about yourself in your notes app.

And a hot tip: If you're not cringing while writing it, you're not doing it right.

Buy a facemask

No, not those ones we are now legally required to wear. I'm talking the ones that help you prepare your skin for hot girl summer. When I say lockdown has been terrible for my physical wellbeing, I mean it's been terrible for my skin and I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one.

Only the Lord knows why, or maybe my skin therapist BFF or maybe the chocolate and wine side-eyeing me from the kitchen counter, whatever it is, I have the solution.

Face masks.

Grab your bubble buddy, mum, dad, flatmate, brother, sister, whoever. Everyone loves a facemask. Cut those cucumbers up, pop on calming music and lay back for a bit of R&R.

Sephora and Mecca have a range of fabulous facemasks to pick from and thank God they're still shipping, so if you order it today you can book yourself in for a boujee DIY spa session next week.

Or check out our best supermarket beauty recommendations for your lockdown pamper session.

Yoga and Meditation

I won't beat around the bush, I've tried yoga a total of four times and every single time I looked like a newborn horse learning to walk. Somewhere along the line, those pesky IG influencers misguided me into thinking yoga was easy, calming and would result in a beautifully toned body.

If you have the grace of a ballerina or just a bit more coordination than me, yoga is your dream exercise "apparently". However, if you can't catch a ball, trip over your own feet a lot and always have random bruises, you'll probably hate it and may find more peace in meditation.

But where does one even begin mediation? It's easy peasy, all you need is a phone and Spotify. Great meditation podcasts are available on Spotify and during times like these where your anxiety is rearing its ugly head, you might find it helps to take a minute and draw your attention to something completely irrelevant.

Cooking and Baking

I um-ed and ah-ed about adding cooking and baking to the self-care list because my jeans might not fit at the end of this lockdown and I didn't want to draw attention to that fact (hello Gen-Z vanity) but food is bringing me joy and unlike covid, it would be rude not to share it around.

With nothing but time on your hands, it's not surprising if your oven is getting a workout, and thanks to our brilliant lifestyle team, we have the hottest lockdown recipes to try.

Off you go you cooking legend and cook or bake your way to self-care paradise.

Read a book

A wild suggestion, I know. In the world of social media and technology, it does seem insane that you could find entertainment in something other than your phone. Wow, I sound like a boomer lecturing their grandchild.

But seriously, grab a book and enter another world. Netflix is great but there is nothing quite like reading a book and using your imagination to come up with what the characters look like, where it's set, how their world looks.

It's a pretty special activity and no better time to indulge than lockdown.

Whatever self-care practice you pick this lockdown be sure it allows you the chance to relax and unwind. After all, you deserve it.