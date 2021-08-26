Best supermarket beauty items for a lockdown pamper session

From top to toe, we've got you covered with all the supo pamper products you need. Photo / Getty Images

If all that hand sanitiser is drying out your mitts, and maskne has got you feeling down, it might be time for a good old lockdown pamper session.

But with a trip to the spa, or even the mall nail salon off the cards, it can be easy to feel like you'll be looking more drab than fab for some time.

But like the lockdown hero it is, your local supermarket is bursting with gems that can help you look a million bucks and give you that feeling of a professional pamper.

From top to toe, we've got you covered with all the supo pamper products you need to buff away the day and keep dull skin at bay.

So pop on your trusty dressing gown, plonk your feet in a soaking bucket, turn on some Enya and get ready for a pamper sesh worthy of any spa.

After all - you deserve it!

Face

Essano Rosehip Sheet Mask

Essano Rosehip Sheet Mask. Photo / Supplied

This little number is not only is great for hydration and a dreamy glow, but it's also entirely biodegradable. It smells luxurious without being overly fragranced so is perfect to pop on with your partner, mum, dad, or even your begrudging teen.

Glo Lab Sheet Mask - Detoxifyiing

This beauty from Glo Lab is a potent bamboo charcoal sheet mask that will leave your skin feeling clean and rejuvenated. It's packed with goodness while being super affordable - a win-win.

Akin Facial Oil Certified Organic Rosehip

It's no secret that rosehip oil does wonders for our skin. Even Kate Middleton is said to rave about the benefits of the NZ-founded Trilogy version of the oil. And this one from Akin is perfect for slathering onto skin after a good buff and polish.

Burts Bees Lip Balm Coconut & Pear

Burt's Bees Coconut & Pear. Photo / Supplied

It's one of my handbag staples for a reason - it's dangerously good. The scent will have you transported to Hawaii and the hydration will have saying "Mahalo" for the recommendation.

Essano Rosehip Facial Cleanser

My love for this product is no secret, and it's the perfect step one to start your pamper sesh.

I cannot count the number of bottles of this I have gone through, and the number of people I have converted to this face wash. It's truly the best of the best, with a price tag to bring joy to your wallet.

Body

Nivea Body Lotion Naturally Good Avocado

Nivea Naturally Good. Photo / Supplied

If there is one thing I love more than avocado toast, it's avocado skincare and this Nivea Naturally lotion is packed full of the good stuff.

It's a thick formula that easily soaks into the skin, leaving you silky smooth and perfectly primed for PJs.

Essano Adore Rosehip Oil Body Lotion Repairing

Another rosehip number from Essano makes the list - which seems to be my ultimate supermarket beauty power duo. Its bottle is pretty enough to take pride of place on the vanity, with a product inside that packs the punch when you're looking for all over hydration.

Palmolive Body Butter Body Wash Coconut Shower Scrub

This cheap and cheerful shower scrub smells so delicious and has a delightful gentle exfoliating formula. It's one of their scents that has been around for years, and for good reason - it's heavenly.

Bondi Sands Tanning Lotion Gradual Tan

Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Milk. Photo / Supplied

Its dreamy texture will leave your skin feeling hydrated while you build a natural tan that will leave people saying "Hey, you look fab!" Instead of a more dramatic "Damn ... did you go to Raro last night?" And then we can all laugh because of course, we did not.

Exfoliating Gloves

You can pick up a pair of these at any good supermarket for reasonably cheap, and they are perfect for prepping before a tan session, or a shave and slather of lotion.

Johnson's Bedtime Baby Bath

Johnson's Bedtime Baby Bath. Photo / Supplied

"It's for babies" I hear you screaming at the screen. And look, Taylor, I'm going to let you finish. But Johnson's Bedtime Baby Bath is the greatest bubble bath of all time. Of all time.

From the aroma, to the gentle formula - this one is good for the soul and the skin.

Hair

Loreal Paris Hair Treatment Extraordinary Oil

The name says it all for this one. It does wonders for dry hair in need of some TLC and it's serious value for money. It took me a year to work my way through a bottle, which meant a year of lush locks and a happy wallet.

Pantene Hair Treatment Collagen Instant Miracle

Pantene Collagen Miracle Shots. Photo / Supplied

These Pantene gems have been around for years. You can probably find an older version rolling around in the back of your mum's, or your drawers if you look hard enough. These beauties boost shine and leave hair feeling healthy and smooth.

Clairol Nice N Easy Hair Colour

The Nice N Easy colour range is adored by the online beauty community, with OG Aussie beauty veterans like Leigh Campbell from the You Beauty podcast raving about the product.

I can't vouch for it myself, but I can safely safe that if Leigh Campbell uses it, you'll probably want to use it too.

Nails

Vaseline Intensive Care Hand Cream & Nails

The first step to perfectly manicured hands is soft hands and cuticles. The Vaseline formula offers luxurious intense hydration that isn't sticky - a handcream combo that can be hard to master.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri nailpolish

When it comes to nail polish, who has the time to sit around and wait for it to dry when there is working from home, homeschooling and lockdown baking to be done? So before you tackle that pile of washing, which seems to be amplified by lockdown, chuck on a couple coats in a happy shade of this quick dry formula.

Sapphire Nail File Long

Sapphire Nail File. Photo / Warehouse

I am a big fan of a sapphire style nail file. The glass ones feel like nails on a chalkboard, and the foamy ones only last half a manicure. My own sapphire one from the supermarket has lasted years, and has plenty of life in her yet.

Hands and feet

Nivea Hand Cream 3 In 1 Anti-age

This one is perfect for hands and feet and packs extra punch when you pop it on before bed then chuck on a pair of socks. Now that's working smarter, not harder - the epitome of lockdown living.

Foot Brush Wooden With Pumice Stone

Foot brush and pumice stone. Photo / Supplied

Pumice beauty tools have been around for yonks, and are perfect for buffing away dead skin and leaving a silky smooth canvas. You can pick one up for a little over $5, and the results are well worth it.