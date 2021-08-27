Nurse who describes herself as 'Australia's limited edition Barbie doll' wants more cosmetic surgery

Tara McConachy appeared on E! show Botched requesting another boob job. Video / E! Entertainment

An Australian woman with E-cup breasts has revealed her desire to look like an "edited photo" as she plans to go under the knife again.

Tara Jayne McConachy is a 32-year-old Melbourne nurse famous for her surgically enhanced looks. She appears on the upcoming series of Mirror Mirror, which is hosted by Todd Sampson.

In a trailer for the Channel 10 show, McConachy tells host Sampson she is not yet satisfied with her looks.

"We just want to look like an edited photo in real life," she says, adding in another scene that she is "thinking of getting my boobs bigger as well".

Tara Jayne McConachy is a 32-year-old Melbourne nurse. Screenshot / Channel 10

The footage also shows McConachy using a solarium – which are banned commercially but can be still privately owned in Australia.

Last year, McConachy revealed she had spent A$135,000 (NZ$140,706) on cosmetic surgery and "loves her plastic doll vibe".

She has had five breast augmentations, a nose job, butt implants, veneers, Botox and fillers, describing her plump lips as her "statement" feature.

"I always make sure they're nice and plump and get regular injections," McConachy said.

McConachy also appeared on the TV show Botched, where she was advised to not undergo additional breat augmentation surgery. Screenshot / YouTube

Last September she joined OnlyFans to help fund her lifestyle and any future cosmetic work.

"So far it has been a very smart move. I made $10,000 in the first three days of making my account active," McConachy said.

"I love being able to get a little more personal with my fans and give them a behind-the-scenes tour of my life."

McConachy has more than 133,000 followers on Instagram, where she describes herself as "Australia's limited edition Barbie doll".

She also appeared on E! plastic surgery show Botched, where surgeons Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow expressed concern over McConachy's plans to increase her bust size due to her weight.

"You gain 10 to 15 per cent of your body weight and maybe we can consider safely increasing," Dr Dubrow told her.