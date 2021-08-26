The Dating Diaries: What Love Island taught me about love

This season of Love Island was full of lessons, writes Lillie Rohan. Photo / Facebook

Last time I wrote about Love Island, resident f-boy Toby had just split up with the chaotic queen, Chloe and oh boy, do I have news for you.

Toby coupled up with yet another girl and then, to keep us all on our toes, he declared he wanted Chloe back.

It sounds a little wild and possibly a stunt by the producers but Toby was actually staying true to brand because f-boys are known for their constant disappointment and confusion (also known as mind games), so c'est la vie.

In a turn of events, Chloby ended up becoming my favourite couple and placed second! It truly is a wild world.

The show is now over and I'm really sad about it. It literally couldn't have come at a worse time with this lockdown so I've decided to use my brain cells for the first time this week and write about the lessons Love Island taught me.

1. Timing is key

I have a bit of an obsession with the University of Otago confessions Facebook page – say what you want about students but they provide peak entertainment. This week a young woman was complaining that too many boys say "right person, wrong time". Honey, I'm not about to disagree, but from one woman telling her situationship to hurry up and mature, to another, he might be telling the truth.

As already discussed, Toby and Chloe didn't work out the first time because good ol Tobias thought he was Pitbull 2.0 – Siri, play "Options". But he soon realised it was really hard to juggle multiple girls - especially when they all lived together. So after massive emotional growth (eg, being held accountable for his actions and learning to apologise) he came to the conclusion that no one made his heart flutter the way Chloe did.

So timing is the key and if you keep hearing "right person, wrong time" you should let that man go. There is no point trying to force something to work when one of you doesn't want it to (or isn't mature enough for it).

All Toby needed was time to realise what he wanted and maybe your man does too.

2. A relationship can face any challenge as long as you both want to overcome it

Oh my days, this one is brutal for me to write out. In fact, I may need a glass of wine to help me.

Liam, the man who looks 30 but is actually 22, cheated on the Sagittarius necklace wearing beauty, Millie.

Take a minute team, it was a hard week watching that play out at Casa Amor.

Liam really hurt Millie and everyone thought it was over. Except for Liam who worked his butt off to show Millie how sorry he was and how much she meant to him. After a week in the dog box, Millie decided to forgive Liam because she low-key loved him and can you blame her? I mean, we've all been there.

Despite how angry your friends get it's really bloody hard to stay away from an ex - especially when they are wooing you.

They both worked hard to repair their relationship and now they are stronger than ever, proving any challenge can be overcome if you both want it to be.

3. Self-love is the most important love

I know some of you dirty dogs are reading that and think it's an innuendo but get your head out of the gutter please, this is a PG-rated column.

Liberty and Jake were also a promising couple but unlike Millie and Liam they lacked maturity, or rather Jake did. When Lib started to feel insecure, Jake intentionally or not, made her feel worse. At this point, it was hard to tell if he was genuinely terrible when it came to romance or didn't really love Lib but the continuous your feelings are invalid because you're my girlfriend vibe got old fast and Liberty called time on their relationship.

Her iconic quote became "I didn't find love, but I found self-love" and if that doesn't tear at your heartstrings then I suggest you go to the doctor because you're acting icy.

Loving yourself first and foremost is so important because as Liberty showed us when you love yourself 100 per cent, you're not going to put up with love from someone who is only giving you 70 per cent. You're better off by yourself.

There you have it my loves, it might be a TV show but it gives an insight into the early days of falling in love and building connections with people, and I for one have learnt a few things from it.