The latest Instagram lockdown food fad: Sweet chilli, ham and cream cheese scrolls

Sweet chilli, ham and cream cheese scrolls are your new obsession. Photo / via Instagram

We are on day six of lockdown and I've only had two great joys so far. One was Chris Hipkins slip up in yesterday's 1 pm update and the other is the latest lockdown food fad.

If you too are bored, missing cafes and restaurants and find yourself forgetting what a food coma feels like, never fear because with every great lockdown comes a food fad the country gets obsessed with.

We've had whipped coffee, banana bread and lockdown loaf. And now 2021 has served us the latest lockdown food fad, sweet chilli, ham and cream cheese scrolls, created by New Zealand Instagram foodie Kitty's Kitchen.

Kitty's Kitchen is an IG page dedicated to sharing home-cooked meals and recipes. The page is run by Kitty Williams and in recent days her following has almost doubled, for good reason of course.

One gaze at Kitty's Kitchen will leave you drooling and wanting to quit your day job to become a chef. Her recipes are both healthy and so easy to make that even the most inexperienced cook will be able to succeed.

On Friday, she posted a recipe that caught the attention of many Kiwis and has since blown up on social media.

But how easy are these delicious morsels actually to make?

As far as cooking goes, I'm not that good at it. Ask anyone who knows me. I don't spend any more time in the kitchen than I need to and more often than not I'll end up making popcorn for dinner.

So, when I came across these babies, I was hesitant - but turns out they're actually suspiciously easy to make and the result is well worth the 40 minutes in the kitchen.

And if you don't believe me, all you need to do is go to Kitty's Kitchen on Instagram and view her story which is full, and I mean full of people recreating these bad boys.

Here's what you need:

Sweet chilli, ham and cream cheese scrolls recipe:

2 cups of flour

250g of tasty cheese

1 tablespoon paprika

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup milk

Generous pinch of salt

12 slices of shaved ham

4 tablespoons of cream cheese

¼ cup sweet chilli sauce

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 200C.

2. Sieve flour, baking powder, salt and paprika into a large bowl. Now add the grated cheese and milk. Stir until well combined. The mixture will be wet and sticky.

3. Dust a chopping board with flour and divide the mixture into 4. Create 4 rectangular shapes and place them onto the chopping board.

4. Brush sweet chilli all over. Add 3 slices of shaved ham to each scroll. The ham should be slightly overlapping each other.

5. Place a tablespoon of cream cheese at the bottom of the scroll then start rolling it over, starting from the cream cheese end. Roll until you have a perfect scroll. Brush some more sweet chilli over the top.

6. Place the scrolls onto a lined baking tray and put into the oven for 20-25 minutes.

So there you have it, the latest lockdown food fad is super easy to make, will feed a household and you'll be enjoying a food coma once again. Honestly, what is better than that?