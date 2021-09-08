Sweet moment Qantas flight attendant puts on uniform for first time since Covid-19

Erin Camilleri is a Qantas flight attendant. After 18 months of being stood down, she slipped back into her uniform. Photo / Supplied

The sweet moment a Qantas flight attendant slipped into her flight attendant uniform for the first time since the pandemic began has gone viral on social media.

Erin Camilleri, an air hostess for the Australian airline, hasn't worn her uniform to work since March 2020 due to ongoing reductions in flights amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism and the aviation industry has been decimated by the border closures and ongoing lockdowns both domestically and across the globe.

Last month, the airline announced it would stand down around 2500 workers from mid-August in response to the extended Sydney Covid-19 lockdown, which is due to lift towards the end of September.

The airline said it expects the workers to be stood down for at least two months, and will pay affected staff for two weeks before they will be reliant on government support payments.

Camilleri, however, shared a "happy dance" on both Tik Tok and Instagram after being able to put her "uniform on" and "go to work for the first time" in close to 18 months.

"In March 2020, I was stood down with no idea what I wanted to do with my life," she wrote.

"I lived for my job (still do) and had no choice but to take a break from it. Fast forward 18 months and I'm so proud of everything I've accomplished and am even more excited for what life has in store!

"So many of you have joined this community over the past 18 months which I am so so grateful for but I also haven't been able to share this part of my life with you yet and IT'S SO CLOSE I CAN FEEL IT!

"I always say to you guys it's so important to chase a feeling rather than a materialistic goal.

Erin Camilleri has more than 41,000 followers on Instagram. Photo / Supplied

"Keep showing up, trust the process and try your best to open up your mind to opportunities & wherever life takes you."

The fun-filled post has been liked almost 15,000 times and received more than 150 comments.

"That's so good you got your wings back girl," one person wrote.

"This is so special … love seeing positive tourism stories," another added.

"I felt the same when I got back into flying … best job in the world."

Last month, Qantas forecast that the airline will resume international travel by Christmas, with Singapore, the United States, Japan, United Kingdom and Canada among the first overseas destinations it will fly to.

The national airline said its overseas flights plan was linked to the reopening of international borders in line with Australia's vaccine rollout, which was projected to reach 80 per cent in December.

Qantas made the announcement on August 26 as it reported a staggering $2.3 billion loss before tax as border closures and travel restrictions continued to wreak havoc on the aviation industry.