Start the year how you mean to continue it with the help of some stylish activewear. Photo / Cotton On

Whether it be hitting the gym, eating healthier or just focusing on creating a better you, these stylish and stimulating new activewear pieces will support you no matter what. From matching sets to sneakers, all the essentials are covered in this sportingly good line-up.

As we farewell the year that was and welcome in a new one with hundreds if not thousands of silent pledges filling the air, it’s not lost on us that this change of season comes with a new state of mind and a readiness for what comes ahead.

What better way to kickstart new intentions than with an inspiring look to get you out the door? A new, fit-for-purpose piece of activewear can provide motivation and boost self-confidence.

Where to start, you might ask? With a plethora of brands coming at you from every angle, particularly around this time of year, it is important to focus on your specific needs and what you want to get out of your exercise or athleisure wardrobe.

The sneakers

Whether you are trotting down to your daily coffee spot or looking for a shoe that will take you from the gym to the track with ease, then look no further than these cool (and practical, of course) options.

Asics GEL-1090V2 sneakers - $200.

Hoka Bondi 8 sneakers - $320 from The Athletes Foot.

New Balance WE430V2 Sneakers - $100.

The shorts

It’s hot out there, and shorts remain a popular choice when the temperature climbs and there are things to do. These styles are the perfect addition to your rotation and will meet whatever your needs or goals are. Different leg lengths are a design feature to take into account here; if you want more coverage, look for a longer short style like a mid-length or capri.

Cotton On High-waisted Mid-length Bike Short - $25.

H&H Pocket Bike Shorts - $25.

Postie Seamless Rib Bike Shorts - $18.

The two-piece sets

Nothing says you have it all together like a matching set. A sense of ease also comes with putting on a new combination that is cohesive without any effort being required. For longevity, a staple black or plain colour will have you set for many years ahead, or excite your senses and opt for something different with a funky print.

Cotton On Ultra Luxe Active Tank - $45; Ultra Luxe 7/8 Tights - $60.

Lorna Jane Tropicana Sports Bra - $100; Tropicana Hi-Fold Bike Short - $110.

Zeenya Solavanco Scoop Crop - $64.90; Solavanco Full-length Legging - $109.90.

The tops

A top or T-shirt that can take you anywhere is key. A throw-on oversized T-shirt is an athleisure staple that shouldn’t be overlooked. For a sense of ease, finding a top with a built-in bra is elite, in my opinion. Both fitted or not, make working out this summer seamless with these selections.

Hine Brights Oversized Tee - $65.

Clique Power V-neck Tank - $79.

Aje Athletica Ruched Active Tank - $75.

The bottoms

Undeniably, the most worn element of activewear are a good pair of leggings or sweats that can get you from A to B with ease. Flared or bootleg bottoms are back - surprise, surprise. The flattering silhouette they offer is wonderful for those who oppose the figure-hugging nature of a typical legging.

Glassons Form-fit Flare Yoga Pants - $40.

Stylerunner Adaption 7/8 Tights - $60.

Lorna Jane Lotus Flared Leggings - $140.