13 stylish swimsuits and sarongs for your beach bag

Finding the right swimsuit and sarong can now be fun with many options available for all requirements, sizes and tastes. Photo / 123RF

Whether you have your summer sights set on long days at the beach or would rather resort to a poolside afternoon, those days we dreamt of are finally upon us. What might be a daunting task of finding the right swimsuit can now be a pleasurable one with options for all requirements, sizes and tastes.

Scoop Back One-Piece. Photo / Cotton On

1. Cotton On Scoop Back One-Piece $40.

Fella Julian Bikini top. Photo / Assembly Label

Rick James Bikini Bottoms. Photo / Assembly Label

2. Fella Julian Bikini Top $180 and Rick James Bikini Bottoms, $110, from Assembly Label.

Gingham Balconette Top and Gingham Side Tie Bikini Bottoms. Photo / Glassons

3. Glassons Gingham Balconette Top $24.99 and Gingham Side Tie Bikini Bottoms $19.99 (or two for $35).

Tie-Front One Piece. Photo / Decjuba

4. Decjuba Tie-Front One Piece $114.90.

Printed Bandeau Swimsuit. Photo / Zara

5. Zara Printed Bandeau Swimsuit $75.90.

Halter Bikini Top. Photo / Postie

High Waist Bikini Bottoms / Postie

6. Postie Halter Bikini Top $14 and High Waist Bikini Bottoms $14.

Floral Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit. Photo / Trenery

7. Trenery Floral Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit $179.

Ribbed Top and Bottoms. Photo / Unde

8. Unde Ribbed Top $85 and Bottoms $85. (Made to order from XS – 11XL).

Paula One-Piece Swimsuit. Photo / Rachel Mills

9. Rachel Mills Paula One-Piece Swimsuit $219.

Calla top $134 and Camilla Pant. Photo / Alulu

10. Alulu Calla top $134 and Camilla Pant $134.

Add On

Sip slop slap and wrap... consider these beach-ready accessories that will elevate your swimwear.

Mahina Wrap. Photo / Alulu

Alulu Mahina Wrap $110.

Light Weight Scarf Sarong. Photo / Decjuba

Decjuba Light Weight Scarf Sarong $49.90.

Pareo Sarong. Photo / Peony

Peony Pareo Sarong approx. $152.

Stockists / Alulu.com.au; Assemblylabel.com; Cottonon.com; Decjuba.co.nz; Glassons.com; Peonyswimwear.com; Postie.co.nz; Rachelmills.co.nz; Trenery.co.nz; Unde.co.nz; Zara.com.