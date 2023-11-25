Voyager 2023 media awards
13 stylish swimsuits and sarongs for your beach bag

Finding the right swimsuit and sarong can now be fun with many options available for all requirements, sizes and tastes. Photo / 123RF

Whether you have your summer sights set on long days at the beach or would rather resort to a poolside afternoon, those days we dreamt of are finally upon us. What might be a daunting task of finding the right swimsuit can now be a pleasurable one with options for all requirements, sizes and tastes.

Scoop Back One-Piece. Photo / Cotton On
1. Cotton On Scoop Back One-Piece $40.

Fella Julian Bikini top. Photo / Assembly Label
Rick James Bikini Bottoms. Photo / Assembly Label
2. Fella Julian Bikini Top $180 and Rick James Bikini Bottoms, $110, from Assembly Label.

Gingham Balconette Top and Gingham Side Tie Bikini Bottoms. Photo / Glassons
3. Glassons Gingham Balconette Top $24.99 and Gingham Side Tie Bikini Bottoms $19.99 (or two for $35).

Tie-Front One Piece. Photo / Decjuba
4. Decjuba Tie-Front One Piece $114.90.

Printed Bandeau Swimsuit. Photo / Zara
5. Zara Printed Bandeau Swimsuit $75.90.

Halter Bikini Top. Photo / Postie
High Waist Bikini Bottoms / Postie
6. Postie Halter Bikini Top $14 and High Waist Bikini Bottoms $14.

Floral Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit. Photo / Trenery
7. Trenery Floral Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit $179.

Ribbed Top and Bottoms. Photo / Unde
8. Unde Ribbed Top $85 and Bottoms $85. (Made to order from XS – 11XL).

Paula One-Piece Swimsuit. Photo / Rachel Mills
9. Rachel Mills Paula One-Piece Swimsuit $219.

Calla top $134 and Camilla Pant. Photo / Alulu
10. Alulu Calla top $134 and Camilla Pant $134.

Add On

Sip slop slap and wrap... consider these beach-ready accessories that will elevate your swimwear.

Mahina Wrap. Photo / Alulu
Alulu Mahina Wrap $110.

Light Weight Scarf Sarong. Photo / Decjuba
Decjuba Light Weight Scarf Sarong $49.90.

Pareo Sarong. Photo / Peony
Peony Pareo Sarong approx. $152.

Stockists / Alulu.com.au; Assemblylabel.com; Cottonon.com; Decjuba.co.nz; Glassons.com; Peonyswimwear.com; Postie.co.nz; Rachelmills.co.nz; Trenery.co.nz; Unde.co.nz; Zara.com.

