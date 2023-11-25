13 stylish swimsuits and sarongs for your beach bag

Whether you have your summer sights set on long days at the beach or would rather resort to a poolside afternoon, those days we dreamt of are finally upon us. What might be a daunting task of finding the right swimsuit can now be a pleasurable one with options for all requirements, sizes and tastes.
1. Cotton On Scoop Back One-Piece $40.
2. Fella Julian Bikini Top $180 and Rick James Bikini Bottoms, $110, from Assembly Label.
3. Glassons Gingham Balconette Top $24.99 and Gingham Side Tie Bikini Bottoms $19.99 (or two for $35).
4. Decjuba Tie-Front One Piece $114.90.
5. Zara Printed Bandeau Swimsuit $75.90.
6. Postie Halter Bikini Top $14 and High Waist Bikini Bottoms $14.
7. Trenery Floral Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit $179.
8. Unde Ribbed Top $85 and Bottoms $85. (Made to order from XS – 11XL).
9. Rachel Mills Paula One-Piece Swimsuit $219.
10. Alulu Calla top $134 and Camilla Pant $134.
Add On
Sip slop slap and wrap... consider these beach-ready accessories that will elevate your swimwear.
Alulu Mahina Wrap $110.
Decjuba Light Weight Scarf Sarong $49.90.
Peony Pareo Sarong approx. $152.
Stockists / Alulu.com.au; Assemblylabel.com; Cottonon.com; Decjuba.co.nz; Glassons.com; Peonyswimwear.com; Postie.co.nz; Rachelmills.co.nz; Trenery.co.nz; Unde.co.nz; Zara.com.