Short story: Your guide to the best shorts styles for summer 2023

Nothing says effortless like a good pair of shorts, but when it comes time to bare our legs after a long hibernation it can feel quite daunting. What style am I feeling this season? What trends have come and gone? What do I even wear with shorts again?
Well, we are here to help with a guide to the best shorts in season currently on offer in a range of styles that offer ranges of wearability to keep you looking and feeling cool this summer, with options in denim, linen, prints and more.
Linen lovers
Easy, breezy and oh-so effortless. These styles scream resort wear and relaxation for weekend leisure or holiday time. For an elevated look, pair with a matching shirt or vest and slip on a pair of slides.
Max Becky linen shorts, $89.99.
Seed Heritage linen mid length shorts, $139.90.
Assembly Label Stella linen shorts, $95.
Denim for days
It goes without saying that this stalwart style should be in everyone’s wardrobe. A style so easy to dress up or down - invest in a classic cut that will see you through many summers ahead.
Assembly Label boxy denim shorts, $110.
Glassons low-rise longline denim jorts, $49.99.
Country Road Tuck denim shorts, $159.
Printed paradise
Looking to add a touch of flair to your summer wardrobe? A printed or patterned pair of shorts might just be the go. Colour or print block for the full effect or simply pair with basics and let them have their moment.
Postie Isobelle printed shorts, $15.
Venroy stripe linen shorts, $189.
Ruby Cash shorts, $149.
Tailor made
A streamlined tailored pair of shorts can replace your favourite trousers as the temps ramp up. An often chic and elevated style already, you can match it by adding a structured shirt for daytime or throw on a pair of heels for evening.
Leo + Be Luminosity shorts, $139.
Thing Thing Soph shorts, $109.
I Love Ugly Holland shorts, $139.
Stockists: Assemblylabel.com; Countryroad.co.nz; Glassons.com; Iloveugly.co.nz; Ketz-ke.com; Max.co.nz; Postie.co.nz; Rubynz.com; Seedheritage.com; Thingthing.co.nz; Venroy.com.au.