Short story: Your guide to the best shorts styles for summer 2023

Here's a guide to this summer season's best short styles. Photos / Assembly Label, Ruby, Seed

Nothing says effortless like a good pair of shorts, but when it comes time to bare our legs after a long hibernation it can feel quite daunting. What style am I feeling this season? What trends have come and gone? What do I even wear with shorts again?

Well, we are here to help with a guide to the best shorts in season currently on offer in a range of styles that offer ranges of wearability to keep you looking and feeling cool this summer, with options in denim, linen, prints and more.

Linen lovers

Easy, breezy and oh-so effortless. These styles scream resort wear and relaxation for weekend leisure or holiday time. For an elevated look, pair with a matching shirt or vest and slip on a pair of slides.

Becky linen shorts. Photo / Max

Max Becky linen shorts, $89.99.

Linen mid length shorts. Photo / Seed Heritage

Seed Heritage linen mid length shorts, $139.90.

Stella linen shorts. Photo / Assembly label

Assembly Label Stella linen shorts, $95.

Denim for days

It goes without saying that this stalwart style should be in everyone’s wardrobe. A style so easy to dress up or down - invest in a classic cut that will see you through many summers ahead.

Boxy denim shorts. Photo / Assembly label

Assembly Label boxy denim shorts, $110.

Lowrise longline denim jorts. Photo / Glassons

Glassons low-rise longline denim jorts, $49.99.

Tuck denim shorts. Photo / Country Road

Country Road Tuck denim shorts, $159.

Printed paradise

Looking to add a touch of flair to your summer wardrobe? A printed or patterned pair of shorts might just be the go. Colour or print block for the full effect or simply pair with basics and let them have their moment.

Isobelle printed shorts. Photo / Postie

Postie Isobelle printed shorts, $15.

Stripe linen shorts. Photo / Venroy

Venroy stripe linen shorts, $189.

Cash shorts. Photo / Ruby

Ruby Cash shorts, $149.

Tailor made

A streamlined tailored pair of shorts can replace your favourite trousers as the temps ramp up. An often chic and elevated style already, you can match it by adding a structured shirt for daytime or throw on a pair of heels for evening.

Luminosity shorts. Photo / Leo + Be

Leo + Be Luminosity shorts, $139.

Soph shorts. Photo / Thing Thing

Thing Thing Soph shorts, $109.

Holland shorts. Photo / I Love Ugly

I Love Ugly Holland shorts, $139.

Stockists: Assemblylabel.com; Countryroad.co.nz; Glassons.com; Iloveugly.co.nz; Ketz-ke.com; Max.co.nz; Postie.co.nz; Rubynz.com; Seedheritage.com; Thingthing.co.nz; Venroy.com.au.