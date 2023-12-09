It's officially time to ring in the holiday season! Photo / 123rf

It’s officially time to ring in the holiday season! It’s a time that approaches somewhat faster and faster every year. Comments frequently heard around the office and at social events include “How is it December already?” and “I swear Christmas was just last month”. By this time, plans are (for the most part) set in stone for the big day. The hosting, delegations and present-buying is organised or in full swing.

When it comes to dressing for the big day, it’s important to consider a few factors. Comfort is a main focus, no matter whether you are whipping up a storm in the kitchen, keeping tabs on kids and those extended family members or planning on having seconds of pavlova, but looking fabulous is key, too.

Climate comes into play, also - are you heading to the beach? Think easy and billowy silhouettes; linen is great for this. A nice restaurant? Consider a crisp fabric such as cotton or a striking pattern in a classic shape.

Enjoy all that Christmas Day has to offer and know you will most likely be best-dressed, too.

Uma dress. Photo / Ruby

1. Ruby’s Uma dress, $269.

Milahn dress. Photo / Dissh

2. Dissh’s Milahn dress, around $203.

Vienna dress. Photo / Ellis Label

3. Ellis Label’s Vienna dress, $309.

Palermo maxi dress. Photo / Staple The Label

4. Staple The Label’s Palermo maxi dress, around $170.

Only Allie dress. Photo / Farmers

5. Farmers’ Only Allie dress, $60.

Remy swing dress. Photo / Forever New

6. Forever New’s Remy swing dress, $190.

Seed Heritage dress. Photo / Seed Heritage

7. Seed Heritage dress, $219.90.

Zara dress. Photo / Zara

8. Zara dress, $175.

Friday Flamingo dress. Photo / Friday Flamingo

9. Friday Flamingo dress, $70.

Joshua dress. Photo / Tuesday Label

10. Tuesday Label’s Joshua dress, $349.

Mia dress. Photo / Decjuba

11. Decjuba’s Mia dress, $189.90.

Daydream dress. Photo / Jojo Ross

12. Jojo Ross’ daydream dress, $159.

Linen blend maxi dress. Photo / Glassons

13. Glassons’ linen blend maxi dress, $60.

Isabelle dress. Photo / Max

14. Max’s Isabelle dress, $200.

Agnes dress. Photo / Faithfull The Brand

15. Faithfull The Brand’s Agnes dress, $249.

Demi dress. Photo / Cotton On

16. Cotton On’s Demi dress, $65.

Stockists / Cottonon.com; Decjuba.co.nz; Dissh.com.au; Ellislabel.com; Faithfullthebrand.com; Farmers.co.nz; Forevernew.co.nz; Fridayflamingo.com; Glassons.com; Jojoross.com; Max.co.nz; Rubynz.com; Seedheritage.com; Staplethelabel.com; Tuesdaylabel.com; Zara.com.