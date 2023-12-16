A co-ord sets the tone for a lazy summer, taking the stress of putting together an outfit away, while also offering mix-and-match versatility. Photo / Getty Images

The easy and stylish co-ords tha make summer a breeze.

During those days where time and date are the last thing on your mind, complicated clothes should be too.

A co-ord sets the tone for a lazy summer, taking the stress of putting together an outfit away, while also offering mix-and-match versatility (good when packing for a holiday).

From printed pantsuits that swap a jacket to a sleeveless blazer or matching camisole to an ethereal skirt set, there really is an option for all that summer throws at us. Whether entertaining or taking the time to relax, let an effortless yet striking two-piece do the work for you.

You might find yourself beating off the old pyjamas-or-clothing joke, but focus your headspace on relaxing and enjoy the moment.

Rowie The Label Ramona shirt and Rocco shorts.

1. Rowie The Label Ramona shirt, $219, and Rocco shorts, $159, from Coko.

Staple The Label Marisol halter top and Marisol midi skirt.

2. Staple The Label Marisol halter top approx $119 and Marisol midi skirt approx $149.

Seed Heritage Broderie top and Broderie maxi skirt.

3. Seed Heritage Broderie top $149.90 and Broderie maxi skirt $169.90.

Tuesday The Label boyfriend vest.

Tuesday The Label home trousers.

4. Tuesday The Label boyfriend vest $289 and home trousers $359.

Assembly Label Xander linen shirt and Stella linen shorts.

5. Assembly Label Xander linen shirt $110 and Stella linen shorts $95.

Leo+Be Lisa top.

Leo+Be Penny skirt.

6. Leo+Be Lisa top $139 and Penny skirt $155.

Venroy pleated halter top.

Venroy printed poplin trousers.

7. Venroy pleated halter top $175 and printed poplin trousers $185.

Ruby Margie tie-back top.

Ruby Cash trousers.

8. Ruby Margie tie-back top $219 and Cash trousers $199.

Kowtow Ines shirt.

Kowtow Paper shorts.

9. Kowtow Ines shirt $249 and Paper shorts $189.

Zara linen shirt.

Zara linen trousers.

10. Zara linen shirt $85.90 and linen trousers $119.

Glassons print shirt wide leg trousers.

11. Glassons print shirt $40 and wide leg trousers $50.

Friday Flamingo Rita swim top and Ivy swim shorts.

12. Friday Flamingo Rita swim top $95 and Ivy swim shorts $80.

Stockists / Assemblylabel.com; Coko.co.nz; Fridayflamingo.com; Glassons.com; Ketz-ke.com; Kowtowclothing.com; Rubynz.com; Seedheritage.com; Staplethelabel.com; Tuesdaylabel.com; Venroy.com.au; Zara.com