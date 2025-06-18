Zlatko Filipchich at Auckland's new luxury car storage facility, Matchbox. Photo / Supplied

The new storage facility, completed last month, is a passion project by friends Filipchich and Francis.

Society Insider met with the pair for a tour of the facility and was amazed at their attention to detail in storing prized automotive possessions.

Among the Aston Martins, Ferraris, Porsches and McLarens are a generous number of Euro and American classics as well as Japanese supercars.

Filipchich says it suits collectors like himself, whose urban abode can only fit two cars. As well as storing the cars, staff at the facility take care of the admin that comes with ownership.

“I have five cars and I’m time poor.

“It was not enjoyable having them scattered around and maintaining WOF checks – the older cars require inspections every six months – registrations renewals, insurance updates and arranging vehicle maintenance.”

Filipchich describes Matchbox as a one-stop shop for it all and although it might seem like a luxurious storage for wealthy people, he is quick to say that many members are simply car lovers, above all else.

“There are also secret shoppers who don’t want their other halves to know about their latest purchase,” adds Francis.

Cars at the Penrose facility. Photo / Supplied.

Matchbox’s position between the airport and the CBD is purposeful for Queenstown residents with lock-up and leave city pads in Auckland, or overseas owners of beach houses in places such as Tara Iti.

“They can land and come and pick up their car here, and drive straight to the course,” says Francis.

Matchbox also provides a pick-up and delivery service for clients whether it’s to their home, beach house or racetrack.

“It’s not just high-performance cars; race cars, track day cars and motorbikes we give a second home to here; these cars have history, whether in the market or the owners’ lives,” Filipchich says.

“That original Mini 1000 in the corner holds the memory of a few first hook-ups for its owner.

“Many of our members have names for their cars, that’s Maxine over there.”

Matchbox has been curated like an art gallery, with lighting designed to highlight the collection in storage.

Some cars have their covers on, and every car’s number plate is covered for the privacy and security of each member.

“Some members like to show their cars, some members prefer discretion and absolute privacy, but all of our members demand the best security,” says Francis.

Business partners Mark Francis and Zlatko Filipchich.

There are regular events planned for members, on the premises and on planned drive days. There will be events further afield, with one planned with Queenstown’s Ayrburn, which launched its inaugural Classic this year.

Such is the buzz around town about the facility, Filipchich and Francis have been inundated with requests for high-end events, fundraisers and fashion shows.

The smart-looking Fort Knox-style building provides several key features including state-of-the-art security and climate control, with all vehicles trickle-charged. The charging provides a low, consistent flow of current to a battery over time, mostly used for maintaining battery charge during periods of inactivity.

Matchbox offers a members' lounge at the storage facility. Photo / Supplied

Pride of place is a life-size bronze sculpture of a security guard by New Zealand artist Michael Parekowhai called Paratene. He stands guard like a friendly shadow and is said to be worth more than many of the collectibles in the facility.

“We have been working with Deanna Pearton, who is curating Matchbox’s art collection with Michael Lett Galleries,” says Francis.

Filipchich moved on from a successful career in IT a decade ago and started working fulltime on his passion for cars.

While he doesn’t want to give too many of his trade secrets away, Filipchich sources rare or coveted cars overseas for local owners and then sorts their compliance in New Zealand.

Francis met Filipchich when he sourced him a Mercedes-Benz Pagoda six years ago.

“Mark and I aren’t just passionate about cars, we are each other’s kind of people,” says Filipchich.

Francis is one of New Zealand’s most successful men in property with a career spanning more than 25 years across financial and real estate markets.

Last November, Society Insider revealed he was a major shareholder in the new $100 Auckland Surf Park in Dairy Flat.

Matchbox’s branding outside is subtle; the black building is accentuated with bronze mesh detail, which Francis says is similar to the finish used on another property he worked on, The College Hill Wine Room in Ponsonby.

Matchbox is on Great South Rd, Penrose. Photo / Supplied

Next week, Matchbox will host a monied charity event of 250 guests, catered for by The Wine Room, featuring the best from All Black Beauden Barrett’s exclusive wine club Beau Jour.

The members’ entrance and lounge has been curated by interior designer Heather Walker of Cocohills design store in Remuera.

Walker tells Society Insider she understood the pair’s vision from day one and set about sourcing and collating the best of materials from SCE Stone, Forte Flooring and top fabric, furniture and lighting suppliers she works with.

“I had most items custom-made to ensure a cohesive and bespoke look and feel was created for Matchbox’s discerning members.

“The end result is the perfect place to relax, have a drink and admire your beloved car stacked alongside quality company.”

Bespoke goes next level as Filipchich explains the car stacking equipment, which fits up to four cars, was commissioned to local suppliers. The charcoal-painted electric hydraulic system features leak trays and drive-on trays that are rubber-edged so as not to scratch the floors of the facility.

The members' lounge and storage facility. Photo / Supplied

Matchbox is described as "a club where passion, expertise, and a shared love for motoring help create lasting connections". Photo / Supplied

Such is the detail, Filipchich didn’t want unseemly painted bolts on the bottom of the hydraulic systems, each bolt has 3D printed caps.

“Many of our customers treat cars like artwork, in fact some prefer to come and see their cars here than at home,” says Filipchich.

Many of their members may have multi-car garages, some that revolve, but Matchbox gives them somewhere for their favourites.

He shows Society Insider the car cleaning facility and proudly opens a side room with an Aladdin’s cave of car grooming products, which members can use.

“Some members are like me and find calm and pride from cleaning their car,” says Filipchich.

“This is not just a place to store cars – it’s a club where passion, expertise, and a shared love for motoring help create lasting connections,” says Francis.

Sam Watson’s multimillion-dollar psychedelic journey

The son of former Rich Lister Eric Watson has taken the success of his CBD oil business and turned his focus to MDMA.

Sam Watson is the managing director of Australian therapeutics giant Bioxyne, which he says recently delivered its first batch of Australia’s first approved medical MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, and psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in certain mushrooms, that produce effects similar to LSD.

In 2023, Australia became the first country to classify psychedelics as medicines at a national level.

It approved access to MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression.

Sam Watson is getting into the business of MDMA. Photo / Breathe Life Sciences website

Bioxyne’s subsidiary Breathe Life Sciences – started by Watson – was then awarded Australia’s first good manufacturing practice licence to manufacture the drugs, with trials said to start soon.

Watson, Eric’s first son, spent his early years in Auckland before mixing with London’s elite when he joined his father who relocated to Britain in the mid-2000s.

Watson dotes on his three half-brothers, which Eric has with his partner, Swedish model Lisa Henrekson.

Watson went on to earn a BSc in Finance and Economics at the New York University Stern School of Business.

Meanwhile, his father has had negative headlines for more than a decade from his legal stoush with Sir Owen Glenn, which landed him in prison in 2020 for contempt of court. More drama followed with the United States regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, investigating him for alleged insider trading.

Sam Watson has stayed in London and is said to be making tens of millions out of CBD.

In 2018, he started therapeutics company Breathe Life Sciences, which investigates psychotropic medicines for mental health.