Spy: Keep calm and do CBD with Sam Watson, Eric Watson's son

Sam Watson and his uncle, Dr Richard Watson. Photo / Supplied

Sam Watson, the London-based son of former Rich Lister Eric, is making hay out of cannabis from his Dr Watson CBD offices in Shepherd's Bush.

While his father finishes his memoir, Penthouse to Pentonville, Sam has been growing his CBD business, (Cannabidiol-infused products) with Eric's brother, Dr Richard Watson, an agricultural research scientist.

Richard is the chief scientific adviser to Dr Watson CBD, while 26-year-old Sam is the founder and CEO.

The company website states Richard is working with officials in the US regarding the laws around hemp after 20 years of researching, developing and operating sustainable agricultural methods in the States.

The strapline of the health and wellness business is Backed By Science, Made By Nature.

In 2017, Sam was proud to tell Spy he was getting behind family friend Bridget Thackwray's now-defunct Kiwi online trading company Fashbae, in which his good friend, former Unfiltered owner Jake Millar, also held a stake. Neither Dr Watson CBD nor Sam responded to Spy requests to talk about the business.

Dr Watson CBD boasts a range of cannabidiol products including oils, vapes, gummy lollies and chocolate bars - as well as skincare, travel kits and mānuka honey drops. One of the best sellers is the Big Hit, containing 500mg of full-spectrum CBD and CBG packed into their most powerful CBD vape pen device yet, which they say tastes like marijuana without getting you high.

The marketing is slick and even features Watson's stepmum, Lisa Henreksen, who posed in an ad for the brand. In February, the brand made the Guardian, which recommended the Dr Watson Hemp Dark chocolate bar for stress.

The company is evangelical about the many positive effects of CBD, all without the "get high" THC factor. However, the business appears to have an eye on legalisation - in January they celebrated on social media when New York joined other states like California and Colorado in legalising recreational use of cannabis.