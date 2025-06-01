La Boheme’s camaraderie charms in NZ Opera’s vivid new 1947 Parisian revival. Photo / Andi Crown
American writer John Ardoin envied newcomers to La Boheme, discovering Puccini’s evergreen score leaping to life with the freshness of a spring day.
NZ Opera’s new production might well have even seasoned veterans succumbing, with its opening act so smoothly gliding from the blokey banter of Rodolfo and his matesto the spine-tingling ecstasy of young love.
Director Bruno Ravella and conductor Brad Cohen deserve special credit here. Ravella’s lean, character-driven approach is perfectly matched by Cohen and Auckland Philharmonia, heightening the music’s chameleon-like vitality, with irrepressible bursts of gorgeous melody.
Samuel Dundas, Benson Wilson, and Hadleigh Adams work well with Ji-Min Park’s robust Rodolfo.
Dundas, making an appreciated return to the company, is a strapping Marcello, fully matching Rodolfo in stirring duet. Minutes later, Hadleigh Adams, parting with his overcoat, masterfully blends grace and irony.
Their meeting, tentative and subtly so, blooms into glorious song, with much more to follow as both singers soar over passionate AP strings.
This La Boheme captivates the eye as well as the ear.
A 1947 Parisian setting inspires a restrained Cafe Momus from designer Tiziano Santi, a sense of revelry initially created by a crowded downstage line-up of the company’s excellent Freemasons Foundation chorus.
Be prepared to gasp at a real coup de theatre in the final act, bringing the attic into a new, tragic focus; and, more than once, we thrill to the visual delight of falling snow, heightened by Paul Jackson’s lighting.
This sparkling production will enchant newcomers and old hands, making it well worth catching on Wednesday or Friday before it travels south.