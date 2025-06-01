Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

La Boheme’s camaraderie charms in NZ Opera’s vivid new 1947 Parisian revival. Photo / Andi Crown

American writer John Ardoin envied newcomers to La Boheme, discovering Puccini’s evergreen score leaping to life with the freshness of a spring day.

NZ Opera’s new production might well have even seasoned veterans succumbing, with its opening act so smoothly gliding from the blokey banter of Rodolfo and his mates to the spine-tingling ecstasy of young love.

Director Bruno Ravella and conductor Brad Cohen deserve special credit here. Ravella’s lean, character-driven approach is perfectly matched by Cohen and Auckland Philharmonia, heightening the music’s chameleon-like vitality, with irrepressible bursts of gorgeous melody.

Samuel Dundas, Benson Wilson, and Hadleigh Adams work well with Ji-Min Park’s robust Rodolfo.

Dundas, making an appreciated return to the company, is a strapping Marcello, fully matching Rodolfo in stirring duet. Minutes later, Hadleigh Adams, parting with his overcoat, masterfully blends grace and irony.