Soprano Emma Pearson stars in NZ Opera's fresh production of Rossini comedy Le Comte Ory (The Count Ory). Photo / Kurt Sneddon

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, soprano Emma Pearson takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Ōmaha Beach is my favourite, and it’s still in the Auckland region. It reminds me a lot of West Australian beaches where I grew up, without the bluebottles (“stingers”)! Heaven.

Favourite brunch spot?

Lala Cafe in Parnell. It has a delicious, cooked breakfast and live music (pianist). It’s very close to the NZ Opera rehearsal space so I like sitting there in the sun after/before work, or after a hard training session when I need a big protein meal.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Non Solo Pizza in Parnell is one of my favourite spots for dinner with my castmates.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

If we have time I try to take visitors to Piha, but usually it’s the Auckland museum in the domain and Auckland Art Gallery. The art gallery was the first place I found when I first visited in 2004, and discovered so much about NZ culture, and how good savoury scones are on a rainy day.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Late nights usually end with me trying to drive back to Matakana via a series of baffling detours on Dairy Flat Rd, and eventually refilling my car’s petrol at the BP on State Highway 1.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Havana Coffee Works in Parnell. Their Super Deluxe blend is the secret to how fast I can sing my coloratura runs in our opera Le Comte Ory! I’m sure Rossini drank an equivalent to super deluxe espressos when he composed this opera.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

My favourite place is Seaspray Takeaway Snells Beach. Fresh and crispy.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I haven’t been very adventurous around Auckland – just Maungakiekie/One Tree Hill. Open to suggestions!

Favourite venue for a gig?

In Auckland, I think the best venue for singing classically (with no microphone) is St Matthews in the City.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Te Warewhare. And Matakana Town Hall sometimes has some surprising bargains on Saturdays.

Soprano Emma Pearson stars in NZ Opera’s fresh new production of Rossini comedy Le Comte Ory (The Count Ory), playing at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre Auckland on May 30 and June 1 , followed by seasons in Wellington and Christchurch throughout June. For more, visit nzopera.com.