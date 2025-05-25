Think you don’t like opera? Let La boheme change your mind

The cast and crew of La boheme think this is the opera to win over anyone who thinks they don't like opera. Photo / Andi Crown
A fresh staging of Puccini’s popular tragi-romance opens at the end of the month, for seasons in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. The new production, from New Zealand Opera, remains true to the original’s bohemian spirit of “truth, freedom, beauty, love”, while transporting the story to the evocative backdrop of Paris after World War II.
Performances will be accompanied by the Auckland Philharmonia, Orchestra Wellington and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra in their respective cities, alongside the Freemasons Foundation NZ Opera Chorus and an international and Kiwi cast and creative team.
For those who’ve always thought opera wasn’t for them, we went to the heart of the production – the rehearsal room in Parnell, Auckland – to find out from the company of La bohème why this particular opera is a must-see for Kiwis.
1. It’s Friends, but with more tissues
This production of La bohème is what you’d get if the sitcom Friends moved to 1947 Paris and everyone could sing. It’s messy love, broke artists, and big feelings wrapped in music so beautiful it makes your group chat drama look tame. Even if you “don’t like opera”, La bohème will get you. It’s got romance, jealousy, heartbreak, and a death scene so gut-wrenching, you’ll ugly cry in public and love every second of it.
One of the biggest hesitations around going to your first opera is the understandable thought that you wouldn’t have the foggiest what anyone is saying. But NZ Opera performances have subtitles projected above the stage, translating everything we sing into English. You can even get the translation directly to your device in Braille or Chinese. Think of it like a foreign film, but with an orchestra - and incredible singing.
- Baritone Hadleigh Adams, who plays Colline
3. One seat, infinite art
This opera is an opportunity to see multiple art forms in one sitting. There is nothing quite like bringing a group of artists of multiple disciplines (instrumentalists, singers, actors, directors, designers and more) together to tell one epic tale that has transcended the test of time and still leaves a lasting impact on its viewers. The opera is not just a night out but an opportunity to go on a journey - all from the comfort of a plush theatre seat.
This opera has more drama than Shortland St, more shenanigans than Police 10-7 and a cafe that would outshine any Māngere Bridge cafe.
- Baritone Benson Wilson, who plays Schaunard
5. The death you won’t hear coming
If you think deaths in opera are endless, loud and unbelievable, so did Puccini! In La bohème, he wrote a naturalistic death. In fact, we only realise it’s happened after the fact. It’s a brilliant sleight of hand.
- Brad Cohen, conductor of the Auckland season
6. Your new favourite troublemaker: Musetta
My character is the type of person who causes drama if they are not the centre of attention. Musetta exploits her sexuality, rages and lies to win whatever she desires. She has intense feelings for her sometimes-lover, the penniless artist Marcello, but they never last long together. In the final act, tragedy shocks her into feeling a vulnerable, deeper love for him, making this role a wonderful journey to take and a favourite for sopranos to sing. And her drama-queen antics are next level.
- Soprano Emma Pearson, who plays Musetta
7. Love, loss and lots of laughs
Come for the romance, stay for the freezing attic, catchy tunes and suspiciously sudden coughing. With bohemian banter, accidental arson, and an opera chorus big enough to raise the roof, who knew tragedy could be this much fun?
- Bruno Ravella, director
8. Real life meets live magic
What I love about this opera is how grounded it feels - the characters are messy, in love, and completely recognisable. The design feels lived in and accessible, a reflection of a world not so different from our own. I’m so excited to move into the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, as I hear the singers every day in rehearsal, but that first run with the orchestra in the venue always stops me in my tracks. Once we layer in the technical elements, suddenly we’re in the goosebump zone that exists only in live theatre.
If you believe in love, you should come. If you believe in friendship, you should come. If you’re sick of Netflix, you should come. It’s the Love Actually of opera, and who doesn’t love LoveActually?
- Baritone Samuel Dundas, who plays Marcello
NZ Opera’s winter season of La bohème plays at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre May 29-June 6, St James Theatre Wellington June 18-22, and Isaac Theatre Royal Christchurch July 2-6. Tickets and info nzopera.com