Think you don’t like opera? Let La boheme change your mind

- Tenor Ji-Min Park, who plays Rodolfo

La boheme is coming to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch for NZ Opera's winter season.

2. Drama without missing a single word

One of the biggest hesitations around going to your first opera is the understandable thought that you wouldn’t have the foggiest what anyone is saying. But NZ Opera performances have subtitles projected above the stage, translating everything we sing into English. You can even get the translation directly to your device in Braille or Chinese. Think of it like a foreign film, but with an orchestra - and incredible singing.

- Baritone Hadleigh Adams, who plays Colline

3. One seat, infinite art

This opera is an opportunity to see multiple art forms in one sitting. There is nothing quite like bringing a group of artists of multiple disciplines (instrumentalists, singers, actors, directors, designers and more) together to tell one epic tale that has transcended the test of time and still leaves a lasting impact on its viewers. The opera is not just a night out but an opportunity to go on a journey - all from the comfort of a plush theatre seat.

- Soprano Elena Perroni, who plays Mimì

4. Drama and shenanigans

This opera has more drama than Shortland St, more shenanigans than Police 10-7 and a cafe that would outshine any Māngere Bridge cafe.

- Baritone Benson Wilson, who plays Schaunard

5. The death you won’t hear coming

If you think deaths in opera are endless, loud and unbelievable, so did Puccini! In La bohème, he wrote a naturalistic death. In fact, we only realise it’s happened after the fact. It’s a brilliant sleight of hand.

- Brad Cohen, conductor of the Auckland season

NZ Opera's La boheme cast - soprano Elena Perroni, tenor Ji-Min Park and baritones Benson Wilson and Samuel Dundas. Photo / Andi Crown

6. Your new favourite troublemaker: Musetta

My character is the type of person who causes drama if they are not the centre of attention. Musetta exploits her sexuality, rages and lies to win whatever she desires. She has intense feelings for her sometimes-lover, the penniless artist Marcello, but they never last long together. In the final act, tragedy shocks her into feeling a vulnerable, deeper love for him, making this role a wonderful journey to take and a favourite for sopranos to sing. And her drama-queen antics are next level.

- Soprano Emma Pearson, who plays Musetta

7. Love, loss and lots of laughs

Come for the romance, stay for the freezing attic, catchy tunes and suspiciously sudden coughing. With bohemian banter, accidental arson, and an opera chorus big enough to raise the roof, who knew tragedy could be this much fun?

- Bruno Ravella, director

8. Real life meets live magic

What I love about this opera is how grounded it feels - the characters are messy, in love, and completely recognisable. The design feels lived in and accessible, a reflection of a world not so different from our own. I’m so excited to move into the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, as I hear the singers every day in rehearsal, but that first run with the orchestra in the venue always stops me in my tracks. Once we layer in the technical elements, suddenly we’re in the goosebump zone that exists only in live theatre.

- Chanelle Muirhead, stage manager

9. It’s basically a romcom

If you believe in love, you should come. If you believe in friendship, you should come. If you’re sick of Netflix, you should come. It’s the Love Actually of opera, and who doesn’t love Love Actually?

- Baritone Samuel Dundas, who plays Marcello