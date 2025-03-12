Advertisement
Society Insider: All Black Beauden Barrett launches exclusive wine club; billionaire Nick Mowbray’s 40th birthday party; Thomasin McKenzie debuts boyfriend

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

Sydney-based Kiwi fashion designer Emma Lerche had her debut NZ show; Nick Mowbray celebrated his 40th birthday in Queenstown; Beauden Barrett is branching out into fine wine; Thomasin McKenzie has been on a fashionable European adventure. Photo / Supplied, Getty Images, Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, All Black Beauden Barrett has launched a fine wine import business; multi-billionaire Nick Mowbray celebrates his 40th birthday in style; actor Thomasin McKenzie appears on the red carpet and at fashion shows with her boyfriend; and Kiwi

