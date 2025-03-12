Last September, Barrett obtained a liquor licence which allows Beau Jour to sell directly in New Zealand.

Beauden Barrett and Jean-Benoit Auzely at Bordeaux wine estate Chateaux Margot in 2023.

For the moment, the business is entirely offline and by word of mouth. Those interested can register to be part of an exclusive wine mailing list that introduces customers to special and rare French wines.

Barrett declined to comment when approached by Society Insider. He would only say that he hoped to host a couple of events during The Blues’ bye-week at the end of this month.

One of those events is understood to be at the Wine Room on Auckland’s College Hill, which houses a wine bar, private rooms, a members’ club, a subterranean cellar, a cigar deck, and retail store.

David Nash at the Wine Room in Auckland's College Hill. Photo / Babiche Martens

The Wine Room’s founder David Nash and executive chef/part-owner, Ryan Moore, are said to be fans of Barrett’s business concept. As is former All Black Sir John Kirwan, who is also in the wine-importation business, bringing in Italian wines under the brand JK14 Wines.

A local Rich Lister and noted wine connoisseur who is part of Beau Jour’s exclusive wine list told Society Insider that Barrett and Auzely know their stuff. He said he is impressed with their offerings so far.

Beauden Barrett is keen on fine French wine.

Barrett has been known to enjoy a glass of good French wine with Rich Lister friends including property developer Kurt Gibbons and Graeme Hart’s son Harry.

Beau Jour taps into Barrett’s passion for fine wine, which may have begun in 2012 thanks to a gruelling training session for his then-club the Hurricanes. The team’s sponsor at the time was Palliser Estate, and Barrett was tasked with shovelling around 1.5 tonnes of pinot noir grape skins through a manhole on the side of a vat.

He has told Beau Jour customers that while he is still dedicated to his rugby career, establishing the business allows him to learn and prepare himself for future professional endeavours.

Barrett says his love for French wine grew in 2023, when he was in France to play in the 2023 Rugby World Cup tournament. It was there, he says, he had the privilege of meeting incredible individuals in the viticultural field.

During the All Blacks’ RWC bye week, where the team set up camp in Bordeaux, Barrett helped Auzely to set up a tour of the local wine region for members of the team, including his brother Jordie, Damian McKenzie and Will Jordan. The ABs visited Chateau Margaux, a renowned wine estate that features a 19th-century, neo-palladian-style villa on site.

New Zealand supergroup Six60, who were also in France for the Cup, made good use of Auzely’s expertise, visiting Chateau Fleur de Lisse, one of the oldest wineries in the Bordeaux region.

Auzely is based in Libourne, in the southwest of France, a day trip from Bordeaux.

He has lived in the region for more than 20 years, where he became passionate about wine. After working for French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif, he decided to make wine his fulltime career.

For more than a decade, Auzely has become famous for his private wine sales website 20H33, which specialises in the great wines of Bordeaux. It also offers subscription boxes and a wine sourcing service.

In Bordeaux, Auzely has made a concerted effort to get to know everyone who works in the world of wine, from winegrowers, agronomists and oenologists, to people who work in the vineyards and cellars.

Through his contacts, Auzely prides himself on finding the right wines at the right price.

Beauden Barrett, off camera, enjoys sharing his love of fine wine with friends, including Kurt Gibbons, right.

In their brand marketing, Barrett and Auzely say Beau Jour aims to “bring a taste of France” to customers, whether they are “celebrating a match or just enjoying the finer things in life”.

Prices range from $35 for a bottle of Chateau Bonneau 2020 merlot cabernet franc blend, up to $1500 for a Chateau Lafite-Rothschild 2014 cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, petit verdot blend. Some of Beau Jour’s products are listed as “price available on request”, such as a bottle of Pétrus 2009 merlot, which has an estimated value of more than $10,000.

How does a billionaire celebrate his 40th birthday?

Jaimee Lupton, Nick Mowbray and daughter Noa pictured at Mowbray's 40th birthday party at Queenstown's Ayrburn hospitality precinct.

Multi-billionaire Nick Mowbray, one of New Zealand’s richest men, turned 40 on Saturday with a celebration in Queenstown.

He had been in the lakeside tourist hotspot for the New Zealand Open at Millbrook the previous weekend. After the golfing, he and his fiancee, Monday Haircare founder Jaimee Lupton, entertained visiting friends and family in and around Queenstown, including a small welcome party at La Rumbla in Arrowtown. It was the first of a couple of upcoming big family birthday celebrations – daughter Noa turns 1 this month.

The couple are known for their lavish parties. They throw annual themed parties with hundreds of guests at their $40 million Coatesville mansion and in October had a Halloween bash at their $24m Marine Parade house in Herne Bay, which is due for demolition.

Nick Mowbray, Jaimee Lupton, and their daughter Noa at the 2024 Mowbray Halloween party in Herne Bay.

For Mowbray’s 40th, Lupton chose to invite a hundred or so friends to a party at Ayrburn’s casual, bistro-style eatery, the Woolshed.

Decorators dressed the outside of the schist building’s entrance with billowing silk curtains, and outdoor tables were set up next to the outdoor fireplace, with wine, Champagne, and the first of the season’s bluff oysters.

Inside, masses of blue hydrangeas were the room’s centrepiece, adjacent to a massive charcuterie table and country flowers accenting the timber and schist features of the room.

Jaimee Lupton arranged a huge cake, floral arrangements and party for 100 friends for fiance Nick Mowbray's 40th birthday.

Lupton’s sister Morgan was in attendance with her fiance, Blackcomb Property Group’s Tim McGoldrick. Tim’s sister, broadcaster Laura, was also on the guest list, with her husband, former Black Cap Martin Guptill, and his former teammate Ross Taylor, who was celebrating his 41st birthday on the same day.

Jaimee Lupton planned fiance Nick Mowbray's 40th birthday party, with the couple celebrating with friends and family at Ayrburn in Queenstown.

Other sporting guests included All Black Beauden Barrett with wife, leading influencer Hannah, and America’s Cup champion Peter Burling with wife Lucinda.

Visiting from Sydney was Mowbray and Lupton’s close friend, Bondi Rescue’s Harrison Reid. Other close friends in attendance were broadcaster Dominic Bowden and fiancee, wellness coach and model Esther Cronin and Forsyth Barr’s Cameron Robertson and wife Amy.