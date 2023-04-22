Jaimee Lupton, co-founder of Monday haircare, says her products are in 40,000 doors across 70 retailers in 26 countries. Retailers include giants like US Costco, CVS, Target and Walmart. Photo / Supplied

Jaimee Lupton, co-founder of Monday haircare, says her products are in 40,000 doors across 70 retailers in 26 countries. Retailers include giants like US Costco, CVS, Target and Walmart. Photo / Supplied

Entrepreneur Jaimee Lupton has had a mixed year, but as she celebrates the third anniversary of her business launch, and a year of being engaged, she has enjoyed a fabulous holiday in Mexico before sealing more huge business deals in the US.

A year ago, the Monday haircare founder and her fiance, billionaire Nick Mowbray, lost their baby, who was conceived through IVF and was born prematurely.

Last month, in a touching video, the 30-year-old bravely shared the loss and severe postnatal depression she has suffered, telling her Instagram followers that it was the hardest 365 days of her life. She felt a duty to speak about it. She received 2.5 million views and more than 2000 comments, many from people who also had lost a premature baby or miscarried.

Jaimee Lupton of Monday (left) with partner Nick Mowbray of Zuru.

In Mexico, the pair enjoyed time at the Las Ventanas al Paraiso Rosewood luxury resort, which lies between the desert of San Jose del Cabo and the Pacific Ocean and at the tip of the Baja Peninsula. Lupton and Mowbray celebrated 10 years of friendship, five years of dating and a year of being engaged.

Lupton’s engagement ring is a stunning pear-shaped diamond by London-based New Zealand-born jeweller Jessica McCormack. The ring is similar to one McCormack created for Jason Statham and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, a nearly 5ct pear-shaped diamond in a Georgian cut-down.

Lupton’s engagement ring is a stunning pear-shaped diamond by London-based New Zealand-born jeweller Jessica McCormack. Photo / Instagram.

Mowbray and Lupton spend three months a year in the United States, where Monday does much of its business. Spy caught up with Lupton on the US leg of her journey.

Monday Haircare sits under the umbrella of Zuru Edge, an offshoot of the mega-successful Zuru Toys empire Mowbray set up with his siblings.

Lupton says she likes the Monday brand to sit separately from Zuru.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be in the university of Nick Mowbray for five years now and have learned a lot. What he has taught me in business, I have taught him in brand and marketing.”

She says Mowbray expects Monday to be bigger than Zuru in three years and adds that the company is almost as big as Rocket Lab in terms of revenue.

Monday products are in 40,000 doors across 70 retailers in 26 countries. Retailers include giants like US Costco, CVS, Target and Walmart.

“The brand is going to hit $200 million retail sales this year, which is pretty major,” says Lupton. “We are the first NZ-founded beauty brand to do so.”

Lupton says their team is based globally in New Zealand, China, Australia and multiple offices across the US.

Mowbray expects Monday to be bigger than Zuru in three years. Photo / Supplied

She and Mowbray will launch seven more brands over the next 18 months.

“I’m so proud of what we have built and continue to build. It’s pretty special. We have been travelling six months of the year, visiting key retailers around the world.”

Speaking of building — their famously nicknamed Toy Mansion, in Mahoenui Valley, Coatesville, has been undergoing a two-year renovation understood to be by renowned architect Rufus Knight.