Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Thomasin McKenzie delivers a star turn as IVF pioneer in Joy

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read
A medical first: Bill Nighy, Thomasin McKenzie and James Norton in Joy. (Photo / Supplied)

A medical first: Bill Nighy, Thomasin McKenzie and James Norton in Joy. (Photo / Supplied)

Having started out playing the young Louise Nicholas in the local 2014 television film Consent, a decade later the now 24-year-old Thomasin McKenzie gets her first adult biopic role in Joy, a very English, very enjoyable, if only moderately educational medical science history drama.

She plays embryologist nurse Jean Purdy,

Save

Latest from The Listener