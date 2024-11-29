Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Director Vincent Ward reflects as landmark NZ film turns 40

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read
Poster for Vigil, the film director Vincent Ward describes as “a human parable of failure”; Ward at the Cannes Film Festival in 1984. Vigil was the first NZ film to compete in the festival. Photos / supplied

Poster for Vigil, the film director Vincent Ward describes as “a human parable of failure”; Ward at the Cannes Film Festival in 1984. Vigil was the first NZ film to compete in the festival. Photos / supplied

Vigil was a film of firsts. It was the debut feature of director Vincent Ward, made in his late 20s. It was the first NZ film to be selected for competition at the Cannes Film Festival, which propelled Ward’s career internationally and had his subsequent films The Navigator: A Medieval and Map of the Human Heart also vying for the Palme d’Or. Vigil’s poster had lead character Toss hooded by her balaclava and dwarfed by a tall staff. It might be interpreted as an image of Ward putting his own stake in the ground.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener