Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Books from Kiwi authors are lauded globally, so why aren’t more of them on screen?

By Mark Broatch
New Zealand Listener·
20 mins to read

Of the top 20 films that have made the most money at the New Zealand box office, a fair chunk of them have come from books – Hunt for the Wilder­people, Once Were Warriors, Whale , What Becomes of the Broken Hearted?, Footrot Flats: The Dog’s Tale, In My Father’s Den.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rich pickings

Save

Latest from The Listener