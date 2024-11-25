Spellbound by Wicked? These witch movies will keep the magic going

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda when they reach the Emerald City in Wicked: Part I. Photo / Universal Pictures

With Wicked exerting a magical pull on movie audiences since its release this month, Imogen Gadd looks at the enduring power of cinematic sorcery.

Are witches about to have another moment in the, um, moonlight? Given the hype around the movie of the musical Wicked, it would appear so. Even if reviewers have decidedly mixed opinions of the movie, it’s a timely arrival for a film about two powerful young women defying convention – or, in the case of Wicked, gravity - and, in their own ways, taking on a supposedly powerful male authority figure who is nothing more than a snake-oil salesman.

You don’t have to be magical to see the metaphor there. Nor is it a secret that humanity has a complicated relationship with witches and witchy women. On the one hand, we’re in awe of their supposed power and disregard for common norms; on the other, there’s a long history of “burning” powerful and/or unconventional people who threaten the social order.

Like horror movies, stories about witches tend to arrive when we’re looking for a blend of fantasy alongside ways to face deep-seated fears, anxieties and, through vicarious experience, rehearse what we’d do in that situation.

If you’re not sure if Wicked is for you - or you watched it and loved/loathed it - here’s a guide to which witchy films to check out and which to avoid.

The classics:

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The beloved fantasy musical The Wizard of Oz, which seems to appear on screen every Christmas, is the movie that spawned Wicked. Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West is the origin story we didn’t know we needed, explaining where the Wicked Witch of the West came from.

It follows Dorothy Gale, a young girl from Kansas who is swept away by a tornado to the magical land of Oz. Desperate to return home, Dorothy embarks on a journey to meet the Wizard, hoping he can help her. Along the way, she befriends three companions – the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion – each seeking something they believe they lack. Together, they must overcome various obstacles, including the infamous WWotW.

You can see why it’s a timeless classic with vibrant visuals, colourful characters, and heartfelt themes of courage and friendship. However, once you’ve watched Wicked, you’ll never view it the same way again.

Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West in the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz.

Bewitched (2005)

Bewitched is a romantic comedy, loosely based on the classic 1960s TV series of the same name. The film teams Nicole Kidman with Will Ferrell, who plays Jack Wyatt, a washed-up actor who is cast in a remake of the TV show Bewitched, only to discover that Isabel (Kidman), who’s playing protagonist Samantha, is a real witch. As their relationship develops, Isabel tries to suppress her powers to fit into Jack’s world, but her magical antics soon create chaos.

Given the big-name stars in the lead roles and blend of romance, comedy and light-hearted witchiness, it was supposed to appeal to a wide audience, especially fans of the original show, but it fails to enchant.

The romance:

Practical Magic (1998)

Before Nicole Kidman starred in Bewitched, she made Practical Magic with Sandra Bullock, Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, Aidan Quinn and Goran Višnjić. It’s kind of a romantic comedy, but it’s also a bit of a hot mess with undercurrents of domestic violence, crime and drama.

Kidman and Bullock play sisters Gillian and Sally, descended from a long line of witches and raised by their aunts, who taught them, well, practical magic. They need that magic to destroy the spirit of Gillian’s evil ex-boyfriend who was a domestic abuser and, it turns out, serial killer.





The family movies:

Hocus Pocus (1993)

A beloved family-friendly fantasy comedy film set in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts. On Halloween night, stubborn teenager Max Dennison accidentally resurrects the infamous Sanderson sisters – Winifred, Sarah, and Mary – who are determined to regain their youth by stealing the life force of Salem’s children. Max and his younger sister Dani must team up with their friend Allison and a charming talking cat named Binx to stop the witches before sunrise. With its humor, enchanting spells, and themes of bravery and friendship, Hocus Pocus is a fun and festive classic suitable for children and families.

The Witches (1990, remade 2020)

This is a good deal darker and creepier than Hocus Pocus, possibly because it’s based on a Roald Dahl novel. Here, eight-year-old Luke Eveshim stumbles upon a secret witches’ convention while staying at a seaside hotel with his grandmother. The witches, led by the terrifying Grand High Witch (played by Anjelica Huston and then Anne Hathaway in the remake), plan to rid the world of children by turning them into mice. Luke and his new friend Bruno must team up with Luke’s grandmother to foil the witches’ sinister scheme.

Given there’s a touch of the macabre, black comedy and a suspenseful ending, this is better for older kids and those who might want to trip down memory lane to childhood without being as frightened as they were when the originally watched the movie.





Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Kiki’s Delivery Service is a heartwarming animated film by Studio Ghibli that follows 13-year-old Kiki, a young witch in training. As part of this, Kiki moves to a new town to live independently, accompanied by her sarcastic black cat, Jiji. Settling in a picturesque seaside city, she starts a flying delivery service to support herself but struggles with self-doubt and the challenges of growing up. When she loses her magical abilities, Kiki must rediscover her confidence and passion to regain her powers.

It’s targeted towards children, families, and animation enthusiasts, with gentle storytelling, beautiful animation and the themes so commonly found in witch films: resilience, independence and self-discovery.

Horror Movies

The Witch (2015)

Set in 17th-century New England, The Witch is a psychological horror story that follows a Puritan family exiled from their settlement. They begin a new life on the edge of a forbidding forest which, of course, does not augur well for their future.

When their infant son mysteriously vanishes, paranoia grips the family. Eldest daughter Thomasin (a youthful Anya Taylor-Joy) becomes the target of suspicion as the family begins to believe that witchcraft is at play. The film builds an atmosphere of dread and isolation with its slow-burn storytelling and historical authenticity, appealing to mature audiences and horror enthusiasts.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

There are decidedly mixed feelings about The Blair Witch Project. Supposedly, a groundbreaking found-footage horror film, it follows three film students – Heather, Josh and Mike – who venture into the Black Hills Forest of Maryland to investigate the local legend of the Blair Witch.

Equipped with cameras, they intend to document their journey, but their expedition quickly turns terrifying when they get lost in the woods. Paranoia sets in; the group begins to experience eerie supernatural phenomena.

It’s one for die-hard horror fans with its innovative use of found-footage storytelling and emphasis on psychological terror to create an immersive and haunting experience. Others might wonder what all the fuss was about.





The Craft (1996)

The Craft is made for teenage girls and anyone who has ever wanted to take on the horrors of high school. Here, four high school girls form a coven and begin practicing witchcraft. It starts with the arrival of Sarah (Robin Tunney) to a Catholic high school, who befriends three social outcasts. It turns out the girls possess supernatural abilities and, as they grow closer, they use their magic for personal gain, seeking revenge on their enemies and manipulating their relationships.

But Nancy (Fairuza Balk) becomes increasingly unstable and power-hungry, the balance shifts and dangerous consequences arise. With a clever mix of witchcraft, teen drama and psychological depth, The Craft has become a cult classic among teen horror audiences.

Interesting trivia: Balk’s film debut was as Dorothy Gale in Return to Oz, the sequel to The Wizard of Oz.

A horror for different reasons

The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

Based on John Updike’s novel, three close friends – Alex, Jane, and Sukie – live in the small town of Eastwick, where nothing much happens. All dissatisfied with their lives, things take a dramatic turn when they meet – or do they wish him into being? – the wealthy and mysterious Daryl Van Horne, who quickly seduces them with his charm and power.

The Witches of Eastwick: Not so magical 37 years on. Photo / Getty Images

It’s for mature audiences and is meant to explore desire and power. In 1987, this might have worked, especially given the powerful cast of Cher, Susan Sarandon, Michelle Pfeiffer and Jack Nicholson as Van Horne. In 2024, it looks misogynistic, racist and packed with mansplaining from a charmless Nicholson. (Did women really find him attractive?)

Anyway, the women discover they’ve got magical abilities and start using this to manipulate their lives and, as Van Horne’s influence grows, they realise his intentions may not be as innocent as they seem (no kidding) and they’ll have to make him vanish.