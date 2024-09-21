Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Fans are losing their heads to the songs of Six

By Dionne Christian
Online editor·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

listener.co.nz has had an overwhelming reaction to the news that the musical Six is coming to Auckland to headline the region’s art festival. Here Chelsea Dawson, who portrays one of Henry VIII’s ex-wives, talks about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener