Our love of sausages stems from their rich flavours, versatility and the sense of comfort they provide. Photo / Getty Images

Our love of sausages stems from their rich flavours, versatility and the sense of comfort they provide. Photo / Getty Images

From the backyard barbecue to the Bunnings sausage sizzle or fancier fine-dining options, Kiwis love sausages. But we’re not the only ones; they’re popular around the world, writes Nikki Birrell, and have a long history.

Sausages, with a history stretching back thousands of years, are a testament to human ingenuity in food preservation and culinary diversity.

The origins of sausages can be traced to ancient civilisations, when salting and smoking meat provided a means of preserving food for times of scarcity. From these humble beginnings, sausages have evolved into a global phenomenon, each culture adding its unique twist to the simple concept of minced meat encased in a skin.

The basic process of making sausages remains remarkably consistent worldwide. Meat, fat and a mixture of spices and seasonings are finely chopped or ground, and then encased in natural or synthetic casings. Traditionally, these casings were made from the cleaned intestines of animals, though today, synthetic options are also popular. The sausages can then be cooked, dried, smoked or cured, depending on the desired end product.

Globally, sausages vary widely, reflecting regional tastes and ingredients.