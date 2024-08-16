Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Sausages: From chorizo to lap cheong, a taste trip of the humble snag

By Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Our love of sausages stems from their rich flavours, versatility and the sense of comfort they provide. Photo / Getty Images

Our love of sausages stems from their rich flavours, versatility and the sense of comfort they provide. Photo / Getty Images

From the backyard barbecue to the Bunnings sausage sizzle or fancier fine-dining options, Kiwis love sausages. But we’re not the only ones; they’re popular around the world, writes Nikki Birrell, and have a long history.

Sausages, with a history stretching back thousands of years, are a testament to human ingenuity in food preservation and culinary diversity.

The origins of sausages can be traced to ancient civilisations, when salting and smoking meat provided a means of preserving food for times of scarcity. From these humble beginnings, sausages have evolved into a global phenomenon, each culture adding its unique twist to the simple concept of minced meat encased in a skin.

The basic process of making sausages remains remarkably consistent worldwide. Meat, fat and a mixture of spices and seasonings are finely chopped or ground, and then encased in natural or synthetic casings. Traditionally, these casings were made from the cleaned intestines of animals, though today, synthetic options are also popular. The sausages can then be cooked, dried, smoked or cured, depending on the desired end product.

Globally, sausages vary widely, reflecting regional tastes and ingredients.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • In Germany, over 1200 types of sausages exist, with bratwurst among the most famous. Made primarily from pork and veal, bratwurst is typically flavoured with spices like nutmeg, coriander and ginger.
  • Italy’s contribution includes the ever-popular salami, a dry-cured sausage that can be found in numerous varieties, often seasoned with garlic, fennel or red wine.
  • Spain’s famous chorizo stands out with its vibrant red colour, attributed to the use of paprika. Chorizo is usually smoked and cured, while its Mexican counterpart is often sold fresh and uncured, ready to be crumbled into dishes.
  • In China, lap cheong sausages are sweet and aromatic, made from pork and flavoured with rice wine, soy sauce and sugar, often used to enrich stir-fries and rice dishes.

Sausages are versatile and integral to many traditional dishes. In France, the cassoulet, a rich, slow-cooked bean stew, is incomplete without Toulouse sausage. In the United Kingdom, bangers and mash, featuring plump pork sausages served with mashed potatoes and onion gravy, is a beloved comfort food. South Africa’s boerewors, a coiled beef and pork sausage flavoured with coriander, is a staple at barbecues, while Poland’s kielbasa is essential in dishes like zurek, a sour rye soup.

Identifying a good sausage involves assessing several key factors.

  • High-quality sausages use well-sourced meat with the right balance of fat to ensure juiciness and flavour.
  • The seasoning should be well balanced, enhancing rather than overpowering the meat.
  • The casing should be firm yet yielding, providing a satisfying snap when bitten into.
  • A good sausage should have a consistent texture free of gristle or bone fragments.

Remember too, sausage meat isn’t confined to its casing; it’s a versatile ingredient that can elevate many dishes. Pressed out of its skin, it can be used to make delicious Scotch eggs, sausage rolls or added to pasta dishes for a burst of flavour.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Our love of sausages stems from their rich flavours, versatility and the sense of comfort they provide. Sausages can transform a simple meal into an easy, meaty feast. Their enduring popularity is a testament to their ability to adapt and remain relevant across cultures and generations. Whether enjoyed fresh off the grill, simmered in a stew or sliced on a charcuterie board, sausages continue to hold a cherished place in the culinary world.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry.

Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle