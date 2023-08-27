From Nepo and Loriana Laulala to Beauden and Hannah Barrett, here are the incredible wāhine behind the All Blacks. Photo / Instagram

The All Blacks are about to step on to the world stage and try their luck at bringing home the Rugby World Cup.

They’re pumped, and excited to be out there doing what they love for their country, but with the competition taking place in France, it means some need to temporarily say goodbye to the ones they love.

With many of their partners and children settled in New Zealand, the rugby stars’ beloved wāhine are taking one for the team. Staying home with their young family and their own careers, they will navigate an often unspoken sacrifice for our boys in black.

As for the boys themselves, the sporting legends admit it can be tough for both them and their families , but they choose to focus on the positives.

And thankfully, the All Blacks are big on family and try to include the players’ partners and children as much as they can, including by inviting them all to a family game at Auckland’s Eden Park this past July.

So, while some will be supporting from home and others will be standing on the sideline, here’s a cheers to some of the women behind Aotearoa’s favourite sports team - because let’s be honest, they deserve more than a little credit too.

Sam and Harriet Cane

Sam and Harriet Cane first met in a Hamilton pub in 2015, and after dating for four years, the pair wed in a lush ceremony overlooking Lake Wānaka. Taking their relationship to the next level, the All Blacks captain and early childhood teacher recently expanded their family by welcoming their first child Hudson, who was born in May last year.

Ardie and Saskia Savea

Ardie Savea and his wife, businesswoman Saskia, who is the co-founder and director of the couple’s clothing brand, Asav, officially tied the knot in Fiji four years ago in 2019 after almost a decade of dating. Their relationship has gone from strength to strength, and the couple now share three children together - Keeon, Kobe and Kove.

Beauden and Hannah Barrett

2019 was a big year for All Blacks tying the knot, but this one in particular was dubbed “wedding of the year”. After five years together, Beauden Barrett and registered accountant and influencer Hannah Laity officially tied the knot in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf. They have since gone on to welcome two daughters, Billie and Coco.

Brodie and Niki Retallick

Brodie Retallick and wife, Niki.

Brodie Retallick and his wife Niki Thompson, who is a nurse, tied the knot in a picturesque Hawke’s Bay ceremony in 2015 after years of dating. The sweethearts have since gone on to welcome three children, Sienna, Frankie and their baby boy, who heartbreakingly passed away prematurely in 2017.

Dane and Sarah Coles

While Dane and Sarah Coles, who currently works as an expert relationship manager, prefer to keep their relationship private, it’s understood the couple were married in late 2015. Going on to welcome three children, Dane was given a haka by his teammates before he left the All Blacks’ camp ahead of a 2014 test against Argentina to fly home for the birth of their first son. They have since welcomed two more boys into their family.

Aaron and Tegan Smith

After announcing their engagement in March 2019 and welcoming their first son, Luka, All Black Aaron Smith tied the knot with his long-time partner Teagan near Hot Water Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula in 2021. Adding to their then family of three, the couple welcomed their second son Leo in 2021. The Smiths have also purchased an F45 gym together in Dunedin, which Teagan has a hand in running.

Scott Barrett and Hannah McCulloch

In 2020, the star player announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Hannah McCulloch, who has a Bachelor of Commerce in agriculture, majoring in farm management. Just one year later in 2021, they would tie the knot in a private ceremony, before welcoming their son Dougal Ross Barrett in November.

Codie and Lucy Taylor

The two met in 2015 while playing for the Sydenham Rugby Club in Christchurch. Four years later, Codie and former Canterbury rugby player Lucy Taylor said ‘I do’ at an intimate wedding ceremony in Wānaka. They celebrated with all their loved ones, including their daughter Ayla and son Luca.

Nepo and Loriana Laulala

It’s unknownexactly when long-term lovebirds Nepo and Loriana Laulala walked down the aisle, but they’ve always been each other’s biggest supporters. The couple welcomed their first son in 2018 and their second in 2021.

Ofa and Emma Tu’ungafasi

Ofa Tu’ungafasi might be a strong and intimidating force on the field, but when it comes to family, he appears to be a big softie. The Blues player and his fitness enthusiast wife Emma share three daughters together, and he has frequently spoken about the importance of family.

Sam and Hannah Whitelock

After meeting as students at Christchurch’s Lincoln University in 2008, the beloved All Black got down on one knee during a holiday in Rarotonga and went on to marry at Christchurch’s Pemberton Gardens in 2016. He and Auckland winemaker Hannah now share three children: Fred, Iris, and the most recent addition to their family, Penelope.

Richie and Sophie Mounga

After popping the question while out horse-riding, Richie and Sophie Mounga wed at St Andrew’s College Chapel, with plenty of his Crusaders teammates in attendance. Sharing constant updates of their little family through Instagram posts, the couple added two adorable children, Billie and Marley, to their tight family unit.

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, great Taylor Swift ticket wars and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.