Barrett Baby 2.0: Hannah Laity and Beauden Barrett set to welcome baby No 2

Hannah, Beauden and Billie Rose Barrett in October 2021. Photo / Instagram, Spy

Barrett baby No 2 is on the way

Beauden Barrett and Hannah Laity announced they will welcome a second child in the new year.

The couple shared the happy news via an adorable video on Instagram saying, "Baby Barrett 2.0 coming soon."

Beauden Barrett receives the good news. Photo / via Instagram

The video shows the couple's first child, 21-month-old Billie Rose, giving Beauden the positive pregnancy test. His happiness is evident by his facial expression as he quickly embraces his wife who is filming the video.

Beauden will start for the All Blacks on Saturday in the much-anticipated match against Ireland.